Quantcast
Saturday, October 12, 2024

Hillary Clinton Releases New Book, Sells Just 27K Copies

'Who else thinks it is absolutely hilarious that Hillary Clinton's new book is a complete disaster?...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Hillary Clinton
Hillary Clinton / PHOTO: AP

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Nobody cares about Hillary Clinton anymore. 

The Washington Free Beacon reported that Clinton released a new bookSomething Lost, Something Gained: Lessons on Life, Love, and Liberty, last month. However, not enough people wanted to buy another book in which Clinton would complain about how she allegedly won the 2016 election, so she sold only 27,000 copies in its first week.

In 2017, right after she lost the 2016 election to the current Republican presidential candidate, Donald Trump, Clinton published another book, What Happened, which sold 167,000 copies in its first week. Considering that Clinton is a major figure in American politics idolized by the Democrats in 2016, even that number didn’t look optimistic.

However, it didn’t stop the first book’s publisher from bragging about the numbers, claiming it was “the biggest first-week sales recorded by any author for a hardcover nonfiction title published since 2012.”

“The remarkable response to [What Happened] indicates that, notwithstanding all that has been written and discussed over the last year, there is clearly an overwhelming desire among readers to learn about and experience, from Hillary Clinton’s singular perspective, the [historical] events of the 2016 election. In its candor and immediacy, [What Happened] is satisfying that demand,” Carolyn Reidy, President & CEO of Simon & Schuster, said.

Bill Mitchell, CEO of YourVoice Studios, responded to the recent news about Clinton’s book, adding that the recent sales numbers indicate that the first-week sales were down more than 80% compared to her previous book.

“If Kamala’s agenda is so popular, why do their movies and books fail so badly,” he wrote.

He also mocked Clinton and the Democrats in another social media post.

“Who else thinks it is absolutely hilarious that Hillary Clinton’s new book is a complete disaster? This has always been my question. If the far left agenda is so popular, why do all of its news shows, books and movies go broke for lack of interest,” he wrote.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Big Short II?: JPMorgan Setting Up 2008-Like Bubble w/ Risky Credit-Card Lending
Next article
Go Woke, Go Broke: European Owners of Dodge, Jeep See Corporate after Sales Slump

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com