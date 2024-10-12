Hillary Clinton Releases New Book, Sells Just 27K Copies

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Nobody cares about Hillary Clinton anymore.

The Washington Free Beacon reported that Clinton released a new book, Something Lost, Something Gained: Lessons on Life, Love, and Liberty, last month. However, not enough people wanted to buy another book in which Clinton would complain about how she allegedly won the 2016 election, so she sold only 27,000 copies in its first week.

In 2017, right after she lost the 2016 election to the current Republican presidential candidate, Donald Trump, Clinton published another book, What Happened, which sold 167,000 copies in its first week. Considering that Clinton is a major figure in American politics idolized by the Democrats in 2016, even that number didn’t look optimistic.

However, it didn’t stop the first book’s publisher from bragging about the numbers, claiming it was “the biggest first-week sales recorded by any author for a hardcover nonfiction title published since 2012.”

“The remarkable response to [What Happened] indicates that, notwithstanding all that has been written and discussed over the last year, there is clearly an overwhelming desire among readers to learn about and experience, from Hillary Clinton’s singular perspective, the [historical] events of the 2016 election. In its candor and immediacy, [What Happened] is satisfying that demand,” Carolyn Reidy, President & CEO of Simon & Schuster, said.

Bill Mitchell, CEO of YourVoice Studios, responded to the recent news about Clinton’s book, adding that the recent sales numbers indicate that the first-week sales were down more than 80% compared to her previous book.

“If Kamala’s agenda is so popular, why do their movies and books fail so badly,” he wrote.

He also mocked Clinton and the Democrats in another social media post.

“Who else thinks it is absolutely hilarious that Hillary Clinton’s new book is a complete disaster? This has always been my question. If the far left agenda is so popular, why do all of its news shows, books and movies go broke for lack of interest,” he wrote.