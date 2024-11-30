DeSantis Is ’Not in a Hurry’ to Choose Rubio Replacement

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., is reportedly “not in a hurry” to replace Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., in the U.S. Senate.

Five people familiar with the process told NBC News that DeSantis is still reviewing all the candidates for the role and plans to wait at least a month to appoint someone.

“The governor will be conducting a thorough vetting process and interview process in December that will involve several candidates,” a DeSantis adviser said. “He’s not in a hurry to make an important decision.”

An anonymous Florida Republican close to DeSantis’s team also told NBC News that DeSantis doesn’t plan to become a senator.

“The governor is not looking for a placeholder and seems unlikely to pursue the Senate himself,” the source said.

Donald Trump supporters previously expressed their desire to see Trump’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, in the Senate, among whom were conservative commentators like Benny Johnson and journalists like Nick Sortor.

“WE NEED a MAGA loyalist in the Senate. Ron DeSantis MUST appoint her!” Sortor wrote.

The Case For Lara Trump to be the Next US Senator from Florida 🇺🇸 Marco Rubio's long-held Florida Senate seat is open after an appointment to the Trump Cabinet. Lara Trump is the right person to fill it. Here is why… – Lara is an active, young mother who resonates with the… pic.twitter.com/6BUhH7uE5h — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 12, 2024

🚨 #BREAKING: Lara Trump says she would “LOVE to serve the people of Florida” in the US Senate after Marco Rubio vacates his seat HELL YES! 🔥 WE NEED a MAGA loyalist in the Senate. Ron DeSantis MUST appoint her!#LaraTrumpForSenate! TREND IT! pic.twitter.com/mnUAkA60fe — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) November 14, 2024

Lara also suggested that she would be willing to become a politician.

“If I am able to serve, I would love to serve the people of Florida… Truly to have that opportunity, I think would be incredible,” she said while appearing on Fox News.

🚨BREAKING: Lara Trump responds to calls for Governor Ron DeSantis to appoint her U.S. Senator of Florida to fill Marco Rubio’s seat: “If I am able to serve, I would love to serve the people of Florida… Truly to have that opportunity I think would be incredible” pic.twitter.com/F3dOvfjed7 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 14, 2024

Some people close to DeSantis also pointed out that it is not clear whether the Sunshine State governor would cave to the pressure from Trump loyalists or appoint someone else.

“Lara Trump or not Lara Trump, that’s the biggest question for him at this point,” another anonymous Florida Republican and DeSantis ally said. “Clearly, Trump and his world want Lara Trump, but does he [DeSantis] do that? Will he cave? It’s unclear.”

Other Trump-supporting conservatives also suggested that DeSantis appoint former Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla. According to an anonymous source, DeSantis decided not to appoint Gaetz. However, Gaetz recently stated that he doesn’t plan to return to Congress, even if DeSantis offered him to become a senator.

Some people suggested that DeSantis may appoint a Trump ally for the position because doing so would increase his chances of becoming president of the U.S. in 2028.

“It colors everything,” the Florida operative close to DeSantis told NBC News. “If you believe it is important to not cross Trump, and I think most would agree with that, then all these things have to be viewed through that.”