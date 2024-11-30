Quantcast
Saturday, November 30, 2024

DeSantis Is ’Not in a Hurry’ to Choose Rubio Replacement

'He’s not in a hurry to make an important decision...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Ron DeSantis
Ron DeSantis / PHOTO: Orlando Sentinel via AP

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., is reportedly “not in a hurry” to replace Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., in the U.S. Senate.

Five people familiar with the process told NBC News that DeSantis is still reviewing all the candidates for the role and plans to wait at least a month to appoint someone.

“The governor will be conducting a thorough vetting process and interview process in December that will involve several candidates,” a DeSantis adviser said. “He’s not in a hurry to make an important decision.”

An anonymous Florida Republican close to DeSantis’s team also told NBC News that DeSantis doesn’t plan to become a senator.

“The governor is not looking for a placeholder and seems unlikely to pursue the Senate himself,” the source said.

Donald Trump supporters previously expressed their desire to see Trump’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, in the Senate, among whom were conservative commentators like Benny Johnson and journalists like Nick Sortor.

“WE NEED a MAGA loyalist in the Senate. Ron DeSantis MUST appoint her!” Sortor wrote.

 

Lara also suggested that she would be willing to become a politician.

“If I am able to serve, I would love to serve the people of Florida… Truly to have that opportunity, I think would be incredible,” she said while appearing on Fox News.

Some people close to DeSantis also pointed out that it is not clear whether the Sunshine State governor would cave to the pressure from Trump loyalists or appoint someone else.

“Lara Trump or not Lara Trump, that’s the biggest question for him at this point,” another anonymous Florida Republican and DeSantis ally said. “Clearly, Trump and his world want Lara Trump, but does he [DeSantis] do that? Will he cave? It’s unclear.”

Other Trump-supporting conservatives also suggested that DeSantis appoint former Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla. According to an anonymous source, DeSantis decided not to appoint Gaetz. However, Gaetz recently stated that he doesn’t plan to return to Congress, even if DeSantis offered him to become a senator.

Some people suggested that DeSantis may appoint a Trump ally for the position because doing so would increase his chances of becoming president of the U.S. in 2028.

“It colors everything,” the Florida operative close to DeSantis told NBC News. “If you believe it is important to not cross Trump, and I think most would agree with that, then all these things have to be viewed through that.”

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
