Hillary Clinton Was on Tranquilizers during 2016 Campaign, Gabbard Reveals

The report also noted that Russia sat on emails detailing Clinton’s 'psycho-emotional problems, uncontrolled fits of anger, aggression and cheerfulness'...

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard came forward Wednesday with explosive allegations against the Obama administration, including that it sat on evidence that Hillary Clinton was regularly using tranquilizers while serving as secretary of state. 

Gabbard also reiterated that former President Barack Obama himself led the launch of the Russian collusion hoax. She made the shocking revelations during the White House’s press briefing. 

According to Gabbard, a newly declassified 2020 intelligence report found that Russian President Vladimir Putin had no specific preference in the 2016 race. The report also noted that Russia sat on emails detailing Clinton’s “psycho-emotional problems, uncontrolled fits of anger, aggression and cheerfulness.” 

Gabbard said the documents further showed Clinton was “on a daily regimen of heavy tranquilizers,” citing emails obtained from the Democratic National Committee that were hacked by Russia.

Gabbard argued that Russia would have released those damning emails before the election if it truly intended to help Trump. Instead, the report concluded Russia chose to hold the material for post-election release, expecting Clinton to win. 

Worse still, she accused the Obama-era CIA of failing to “adhere to the tenets” of standard intelligence analysis when it claimed Putin wanted Trump elected. That conclusion, which preceded the Russian collusion hoax, was based on “one scant, unclear, and unverifiable fragment of a sentence from one of the substandard reports.” 

She named Obama, former CIA Director John Brennan, former FBI Director James Comey and former DNI James Clapper as the primary figures responsible for the flawed conclusion. Earlier assessments found that Russia did not meddle in the election to favor Trump, but to sow chaos within the U.S. 

“We have referred and will continue to refer all of these documents to the Department of Justice and the FBI to investigate the criminal implications of this,” Gabbard said in response to a question about Obama’s potential unlawful conduct. 

She added: “The evidence that we have found and that we have released directly points to President Obama leading the manufacturing of this intelligence assessment. There are multiple pieces of evidence and intelligence that confirm that fact.” 

This is a developing story…

