French President Sues Candace Owens to Prove Wife Isn’t a Man

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, on Wednesday filed a longshot 22-count defamation lawsuit against popular podcaster Candace Owens in a Delaware court.

The lawsuit aims to squash online rumors claiming Brigitte was born a biological man. However, Owens doubled down on her claims in response.

“You were born a man and you will die a man… That’s the point I’m making,” she said.

WATCH: Candace Owens just DOUBLED DOWN on Brigitte Macron being a man in response to getting sued. "You were born a man and you will die a man… That's the point I'm making." "I think you're sick. I think you're disgusting. And I am fully prepared to take on this battle on… pic.twitter.com/LXiGjuearU — George (@BehizyTweets) July 24, 2025

The Macrons accuse Owens of orchestrating a years-long campaign targeting the controversial origins of their relationship, focusing especially on claims about Brigitte’s biological gender.

The lawsuit stems from Owens’s viral multi-episode series Becoming Brigitte, which has garnered tens of millions of views across social media.

In the series, Owens accused Brigitte of being born Jean-Michel Trogneux before transitioning into a woman. (Jean-Michel Trogneux is the name of Brigitte’s older brother.)

🇫🇷 In case you were wondering why the opening ceremonies at the French Olympics were the gayest ever, filled with transgenders and drag queens: This is Brigitte Macron, the President of France’s “wife.” “Allegedly” SHE was born a HE and started dating Macron when he was 14. pic.twitter.com/rGaUYxBael — VINCENT OSHANA (@VincentOshana) July 27, 2024

In the lawsuit, Brigitte affirmed she was born female and calls Owens’s reporting defamatory, accusing it of causing “tremendous damage” and subjecting the Macrons to “a campaign of global humiliation.”

The couple also alleges Owens pushed the transgender story to monetize views and merchandise sales.

In a YouTube video, Owens dismissed the lawsuit, saying Brigitte ‘has balls’ for filing. Owens also accused the Macrons of using the lawsuit as a PR stunt to control the media narrative.

Her spokesperson released a statement calling the lawsuit an attack on free speech: “This is a foreign government attacking the First Amendment rights of an American independent journalist.”

Owens is far from the first to accuse Brigitte of being born male. The French First Lady previously sued two women for libel over similar claims. Those women were initially convicted but had their convictions overturned by a French appellate court.

Brigitte, a former educator, first met her husband when he was a 15-year-old student and she was 39. Emmanuel Macron’s parents removed him from the school due to concerns about their age difference.

They stayed in contact and eventually married in 2007, after Brigitte divorced her former husband.