Thug w/ Rifle Ambushes Cops, Wounding 3 before Dying in Gunfire

'At this point, we can confirm that he's a lone gunman...'

This aerial image taken from video provided by WEWS shows police working at the scene of shooting after police officers were wounded and a man was killed in an exchange of gunfire early Wednesday afternoon, July 23, 2025, in an industrial area of Lorain, Ohio. (WEWS via AP)

(Headline USAThree police officers were wounded and a man was killed in an exchange of gunfire early Wednesday afternoon in an industrial area of Lorain, Ohio.

Elyria Police Chief James Welsh told reporters officers on patrol were ambushed by a man firing a high-powered rifle. Officers returned fire, he said.

He said it is unclear if the suspect, a 28-year-old man from Lorain whom Welsh did not name, was killed by the officers or shot himself. Welsh said the man is believed to have acted alone.

“This was an ambush situation” on River Bend Drive about 1 p.m., Welsh said. Details about a possible motive were not disclosed. “At this point, we can confirm that he’s a lone gunman.”

Lorain Mayor Jack Bradley said in a phone interview that Lorain officers will get counseling to help process the shooting of their colleagues.

The wounded officers’ names were not immediately released. Two officers were flown to a trauma center, while the third was initially treated at Mercy Health-Lorain Hospital, Bradley said.

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press

