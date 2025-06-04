Wednesday, June 4, 2025

Headline Rewind: Our Best Stories from Last Week

Find our biggest scoops that the competition won't cover...

Posted by Headline USA Editor

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The video below breaks down our best stories from last week that were either unreported or underreported by other outlets. Find the time-stamps and links to the stories below the video!

0:20: SCOOP: Alleged Trump Shooter’s College Emails Revealed, Including the Last One He Ever Sent

2:05: FBI Denies Request for Records on Trump Shooting, Even Though Director Says Case is Closed

3:25: FBI Informant in ‘764’ Network Avoiding Punishment for Heinous Crimes against Children

4:54 James O’Keefe Fights to Reclaim Project Veritas Amid New Allegations

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

