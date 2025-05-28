James O’Keefe Fights to Reclaim Project Veritas Amid New Allegations

(José Niño, Headline USA) James O’Keefe, the founder of Project Veritas, is mounting a campaign to regain control of the organization after his controversial ouster in 2023.

O’Keefe founded Project Veritas in 2010, but was removed in February 2023, after a period of mounting tensions within the organization. Staff members had accused him of mistreating employees, while the board cited “financial malfeasance,” including excessive spending on personal luxuries such as charter flights, dance events, and expensive car services.

Last Wednesday, O’Keefe launched a docuseries aimed at exposing what he claims are the real reasons behind his removal and is actively campaigning to regain control of Project Veritas.

On Facebook, O’Keefe published a video titled “O’KEEFE IN TALKS TO REGAIN CONTROL OF PROJECT VERITAS LAUNCHES DOCUSERIES: THE TRUTH BEHIND VERITAS.” According to the video, federal testimony has revealed that board members who fired O’Keefe were “co-investing in medical companies that ‘could be sold to Pfizer’.”

This video is part of a docuseries called “The Truth Inside Veritas,” which presents his version of events surrounding his removal and to build public support for his return to the organization.

The docuseries promises to reveal what O’Keefe characterizes as the real reasons behind his ouster, focusing particularly on the alleged conflicts of interest among board members.

The board members O’Keefe accused of engaging in conflicts of interest and financial impropriety were George Skakel and Matthew Tyrmand, who both played key roles in ousting O’Keefe in 2023.

Skakel is a former board member and chief financial officer of Project Veritas until his resignation in August 2023. He is also CEO of FinFit, LLC, a financial wellness company providing online lending platforms (2008–present).

O’Keefe alleges Skakel violated Project Veritas’ conflict-of-interest policy by co-investing in medical companies (Petrogen, CathAid, Black Buffalo, and Forever Labs) that could be sold to Pfizer—a direct contradiction to the organization’s investigative work exposing Pfizer.

Skakel allegedly failed to disclose these investments while serving on the board.

In a November 2024 deposition tied to a civil lawsuit, Skakel stated under oath, “Petrogen could be sold to a big pharma, like Pfizer.”

As Skakel was investing in these four private firms, Tyrmand actively fundraised for each. “I have frequent conversations with Matt because I’m an investor in four companies that he has been raising money for,” Skakel stated. When asked whether these investments took place during his tenure on the Project Veritas board, he replied, “Yes, I think I was on the board then.”

Tyrmand is an investigative journalist and conservative commentator, who has contributed to Breitbart, The American Conservative, and Polish media outlets. He also co-runs a venture investment fund focused on technology, healthcare, and consumer products.

Tyrmand was suspended by the New York Young Republican Club in 2023 amid allegations of orchestrating James O’Keefe’s ouster.

Skakel and Tyrmand didn’t respond to Headline USA’s requests for comment on the matter.

After being ousted from Project Veritas, O’Keefe, launched a new venture, O’Keefe Media Group (OMG), in March 2023, continuing his brand of undercover journalism.

This move prompted Project Veritas to file a lawsuit against O’Keefe in May 2023 alleging breach of contract, misuse of donor funds, and solicitation of staff/donors for his new venture, O’Keefe Media Group (OMG), while still employed by Project Veritas. The suit sought damages and injunctive relief to restrict O’Keefe’s activities The lawsuit also alleges O’Keefe bullied staff and misused company funds.

Project Veritas sued O’Keefe in May 2023, alleging breach of contract, misappropriation of trade secrets, misuse of company funds, and solicitation of staff/donors for his new venture, OMG, while still employed by Project Veritas.

The suit sought damages and injunctive relief to restrict O’Keefe’s activities.

In August 2023, both parties engaged in settlement talks, leading to a court-approved extension to delay serving legal documents. However, these discussions did not resolve the case, and litigation continued.

On July 30, 2024, a federal judge denied Project Veritas’s motion for a preliminary injunction to block O’Keefe from operating OMG during litigation. The court found insufficient evidence of irreparable harm to justify halting his activities.

For now, the litigation continues, with no public indications of an imminent resolution. Further updates will depend on court filings or settlements.

The case can be found here: https://www.courtlistener.com/docket/67454688/project-veritas-v-okeefe/

José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/JoseAlNino