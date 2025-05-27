(Ken Silva, Headline USA) On April 25, 2024, Zachary Dosch was scheduled to be sentenced for horrendous crimes against children, which stem from his participation in a network of online Satanic chatrooms known as “764.”

However, Dosch’s hearing was cancelled at the last minute, and hasn’t been rescheduled. Dosch, who pled guilty to cyberstalking and distributing child porn, was released from custody in January without him having been sentenced. While Dosch’s case is still open on the court docket, it appears that his lack of punishment is due to him having become an FBI informant, or confidential human source (CHS).

Indeed, a recently unsealed case against another alleged 764 pedophile, U.S. Navy sailor Rumaldo Valdez, revealed that the FBI used a CHS against him as part of its investigation. Leading 764 researcher Becca Spinks reported Sunday that Dosch was the CHS used against Valdez, and the charging papers corroborate her—not only has Dosch avoided any punishment for his crimes against children; the charging papers in his case confirm that he provided information to the FBI about Valdez’s online Discord account, Duck#8030.

Unbelievable, but court records show that Bx is indeed correct on this.

Not only has Dosch escaped sentencing, the charging papers (the left screenshot) against him confirm that he provided the FBI with information about Valdez's account, "Duck#8030."

The search warrant in Valdez’s case further shows that the CHS provided information about his Duck#8030 account in early 2024—right around the time Dosch was set to be sentenced.

“The CHS, working with other members of the Offending Server, used Discord to threaten and coerce minors into creating child pornography and self-harm material, and that the CHS received child pornography as a result of those efforts,” the search warrant against Valdez states.

“In 2024, the CHS—who, at the time, was seeking leniency from the government in connection with sentencing … identified ‘Duck’ as an active member of the Offending Server,” the search warrant states.

“The CHS also reported having witnessed ‘Duck’ record online extortions. For example, the CHS reported that, on one occasion, the CHS witnessed ‘Duck’ coerce a minor female (approximately fourteen to sixteen years old) into creating a video showing the minor female masturbating.”

While Dosch may have snitched to the FBI about Valdez, it’s unclear whether his information was necessary to make a case against the Navy sailor. Charging papers against Valdez state that the FBI received at least four tips about him from Discord; and agents have a solid digital paper trail, statements from victims, and the physical hard drives that belonged to the defendant.

Dosch’s plea agreement states that paying restitution to his victims would be part of his sentence. Because Dosch has yet to be sentenced, it also appears that his victims haven’t received any restitution.

His plea deal says he has to pay restitution to his victims as "part of his sentence."

He hasn't been sentenced yet, and so presumably he isn't being forced to pay restitutions to his victims

Headline USA has reached out to the DOJ, FBI and Dosch’s attorneys for comment on the matter.

Meanwhile, Valdez, who faces charges of possessing and distributing child porn, was ordered to remain in custody on Friday.

The Valdez case is the latest arrest in what the FBI has dubbed “Operation Restore Justice”—a campaign to crack down on the 764 group and other pedophile networks. David Scott, the head of the FBI’s Counterterrorism Division, reportedly told ABC News this month that he has 250-plus cases spanning all 55 of the bureau’s field offices.

FBI Director Kash Patel and Attorney General Pam Bondi have both promised zero leniency for the 764 pedophiles—though there’s apparently an exception for their confidential informants.

764 History

Headline USA has been covering the 764 network ever since the DOJ announced its first case in 2023.

The government’s crackdown on the Satanic pedophile network started in November 2021, when the FBI arrested 764 member Angel Almeida. Details of Almeida’s 764 activities weren’t made public until records about his case were unsealed late 2023.

In February 2024, 764 received more national attention when U.S. Marshals arrested 764 member Kyle Spitze on child porn charges. Spitze had previously made national news when his stepfather shot him in the ear while Spitze was recording him. That bizarre and disturbing story can be read here.

Several other arrests followed Spitze. More recently, 764 has been linked to two school shootings and two more alleged near-shootings.

The first shooting occurred in January, when a 17-year-old black student named Solomon Henderson allegedly opened fire—killing a female student and wounding one other before killing himself.

Henderson apparently operated the Twitter/X account @GroidCell, which is linked to the Satanic 764 pedophile network. His manifesto also claimed that he had connections with other school shooters, including 15-year-old Natalie Rupnow, who opened fire during a study hall last December.

Additionally, when investigators searched Rupnow’s phone, they found that she was part of a network of extremist and sadistic chatrooms, and that she was communicating with many other people.

One of those people was 20-year-old Alexander Paffendorf, who was also allegedly talking to Rupnow online about committing a mass shooting. Last week, a court reportedly granted a three-year gun violence restraining order against Paffendorf, which bars him from owning firearms for three years, according to Fox 5 in San Diego. Paffendorf has not been criminally charged over the matter.

Along with Paffendorf, Rupnow was also found to have been communicating with 22-year-old Damien Blade Allen. According to a detective’s affidavit released last week, the two were in a “conspiracy” to commit mass shootings.

Allen was arrested on April 27, just before he was about to carry out his intended shooting, according to law enforcement.

