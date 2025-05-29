Thursday, May 29, 2025

SCOOP: Alleged Trump Shooter’s College Emails Revealed, Including the Last One He Ever Sent

Posted by Ken Silva
Thomas Crooks
Thomas Matthew Crooks / PHOTO: Bethel Park School District via AP

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Headline USA has obtained hundreds of emails that belonged to Thomas Crooks the man accused of nearly assassinating Donald Trump last July in Butler, Pennsylvania. Read them here for the first time.

CBS News first reported last Friday that it obtained the emails and other records. However, the news outlet’s article only included a screenshot of a single email from Jan. 31, 2024, when Crooks inquired about two gallons of nitromethane he ordered two weeks earlier from the company Hyperfuels. That fuel may have been part of his plot to build the explosives allegedly found in his vehicle after the July 13 shooting.

What CBS didn’t release, among other emails, was Hyperfuel’s response: “Hello your order will be shipped out today,” the company responded hours later.

CBS also didn’t release what appears to be the final email Crooks sent on his college account. On June 14, he asked about the status of his diploma—a bizarre request for someone allegedly plotting to almost certainly die or spend life in prison by attempting to assassinate Trump within a month.

“Hello, I recently graduated from CCAC this previous Spring semester. I have received confirmation that I received my Degree however I have not yet had the Diploma mailed to my address. When can I expect the diploma to be mailed,” Crooks asked. “I have verified that my address is correct on my graduation application. Thank you.”

Other emails of interest, which CBS didn’t release, include Crooks telling his teacher that he wouldn’t be in class on Jan. 22, 2024, because he had jury duty.

“I do expect to be in class on Tuesday and Wednesday, though this could change,” Crooks added. “I will keep you informed on any changes. Have a great weekend.”

He also wrote an email in January 2024 about his favorite season, fall, saying that “summer is too hot and it is often uncomfortable to be outside for long.” CBS didn’t release this email, either, though the outlet did report on its contents.

Headline USA is still reviewing the emails, which can be downloaded here.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
