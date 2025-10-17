Friday, October 17, 2025

Headline Geopolitics: Ray McGovern on America’s Foreign Policy Collapse

Posted by Headline USA Editor

(José Niño, Headline USA) In this Headline Geopolitics episode, José Niño interviews Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity (VIPS).

McGovern discusses the latest ceasefire in Gaza, the growing risk of an IsraelIran war, the shifting balance in the RussiaUkraine conflict, and Washington’s rising tensions with Venezuela. Drawing on his 27 years inside the CIA, McGovern offers a rare insider’s perspective on how U.S. intelligence and foreign policy have gone off the rails.

Listen now for one of the sharpest reality checks on American power today.

Follow Ray McGovern’s work below:
Twitter: https://x.com/raymcgovern
Website: https://raymcgovern.com

José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/JoseAlNino 

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Guv. Whitmer Orders Killing of Blind Baby Deer Named ‘Peanut’
Next article
A 20 Percent Portfolio Allocation to Gold and Silver Is Going Mainstream

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com