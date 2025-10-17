Headline Geopolitics: Ray McGovern on America’s Foreign Policy Collapse

(José Niño, Headline USA) In this Headline Geopolitics episode, José Niño interviews Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity (VIPS).

McGovern discusses the latest ceasefire in Gaza, the growing risk of an Israel–Iran war, the shifting balance in the Russia–Ukraine conflict, and Washington’s rising tensions with Venezuela. Drawing on his 27 years inside the CIA, McGovern offers a rare insider’s perspective on how U.S. intelligence and foreign policy have gone off the rails.

Listen now for one of the sharpest reality checks on American power today.

Follow Ray McGovern’s work below:

Twitter: https://x.com/raymcgovern

Website: https://raymcgovern.com

José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/JoseAlNino