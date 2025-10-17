Thursday, October 16, 2025

Guv. Whitmer Orders Killing of Blind Baby Deer Named ‘Peanut’

'These animals are not threats, they are survivors...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Gretchen Whitmer
Gretchen Whitmer / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) The leftist administration of Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is facing calls to spare the lives of two rescued animals nicknamed Peanut and Kota. 

Peanut, a blind baby deer, and Kota, a rescued coyote, are both scheduled to be euthanized by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources despite opposition from the nonprofit currently caring for them. 

The nonprofit, Detroit Animal Welfare Group, is a no-kill sanctuary and is working with GOP State Rep. Angela Rigas and a group of bipartisan lawmakers to urge Whitmer to save the rescued animals’ lives. 

“These animals are not threats, they are survivors,” Rigas said in a statement, according to The Midwesterner. “Peanut and Kota have been cared for by licensed professionals and were intended to serve as education ambassadors.”  

Rigas said that Peanut’s and Kota’s lives are threatened by what she described as “arbitrary deadlines and bureaucratic technicalities” and urged Whitmer to “commute the death sentences of these animals.” 

The lawmakers are asking Whitmer to use her powers to grant a reprieve to both animals and direct her agency to allow educational and sanctuary placements. 

The lawmakers also asked the Whitmer administration to stop prosecuting the nonprofit and grant permits for the care of rescued animals. 

“The DAWG case illustrates how state agencies can exercise disproportionate authority, often to the detriment of citizens and organizations acting in good faith,” they wrote. “The lack of transparency, arbitrary deadlines, and aggressive enforcement tactics are deeply troubling and demand immediate attention.” 

They added that Whitmer would have blood on her hands “if she does not act” and that this case was “not just about wildlife, it’s about compassion, common sense, and the proper role of government.” 

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
‘The View’ Mocked after Claiming Conservatives Are ‘Scared’ to Appear

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com