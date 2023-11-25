Harris Slammed for Thanksgiving Photo w/Appliance Biden Wants to Ban

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Vice President Kamala Harris found herself at the center of a social media storm this Thanksgiving, all sparked by a photo shared on Twitter.

The image captured Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff in a cheesy Thanksgiving embrace in front of what appeared to be a gas stove, igniting fiery criticism over an apparent hypocrisy on the use of such appliances.

Is that a gas stove? 🧐 https://t.co/ElwpYe8kql — Rep. Mike Collins (@RepMikeCollins) November 24, 2023

“Is that a gas stove?” questioned Rep. Mike Collins, R-Ga., sparking scrutiny over Harris’s tweet captioned, “From our family to yours, Happy Thanksgiving.”

Former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker and investigative journalist Laura Loomer swiftly echoed the sentiment, raising eyebrows and questioning the use of the gas stove in the photo.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, seized the opportunity to highlight what he perceived as a contradiction, tweeting, “Wait…that’s a gas stove! The same kind Dems want to BAN you from owning.”

Wait…that’s a gas stove! The same kind Dems want to BAN you from owning. 🤔 https://t.co/i4iqoPjtKj — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) November 24, 2023

As reported by Fox News, the criticism pointed at Harris came after the Biden administration contemplated a gas stove ban following warnings by Richard Trumka, the Consumer Product Safety Commission’s top leader, about safety concerns associated with these appliances.

“This is a hidden hazard,” Trumka cautioned in an interview with Bloomberg. “Any option is on the table. Products that can’t be made safe can be banned.”

Trumka acknowledged discussions on a potential ban but clarified it would pertain solely to new appliances.

In response to the uproar, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre attempted to address questions about the proposed ban, stating in July that any such measure would “not take into effect until 2029.”

“On appliances, from this administration we’ve seen them go after gas stoves…How many more home appliances will Americans eventually have to replace?!” KJP: “It is proposed…It would not take into effect until 2029…It’s going to help consumers save about $11 billion a… pic.twitter.com/uNDN2jgcE5 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 24, 2023

However, conflicting reports surfaced, indicating a different approach by the Department of Energy. As reported by Fox News and the Daily Caller, the department aimed to impose energy efficiency standards on gas stove manufacturers.