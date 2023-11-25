Trudeau Attributes Ukrainian Aid Decline to ‘MAGA Influence,’ Ignoring Corruption Scandals

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attributed the dwindling financial support for Ukraine to what he labeled as a resurgence of right-wing, American-inspired ideologies rather than the growing corruption scandals within the Ukrainian government.

In a recent press conference reported by CBC, Trudeau placed blame on the growing influence of MAGA ideology, claiming it had led Canadian Conservatives, originally supporters of Ukraine, to turn away from endorsing financial backing for the scandal-ridden country.

Justin Trudeau says the Canadian conservatives are being tricked by “MAGA conservatives” who “parrot Russian disinformation.” pic.twitter.com/qxop8zrzNN — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) November 24, 2023

“The real story is the rise of a right-wing, American MAGA-influenced thinking that has made Canadian Conservatives — who used to be among the strongest defenders of Ukraine, I’ll admit it — turn their backs on something Ukraine needs in its hour of need,” Trudeau claimed a press conference with European leaders.

“All Canadians should be concerned when the Conservative Party of Canada and Pierre Poilievre turn their backs on history, turn their backs on our friends and allies, turn their backs on the international rules-based order and our support for the UN charter on territorial integrity,” Trudeau added.

Trudeau’s anti-Republican rhetoric came during a contentious debate within Canada over the renewal of a free trade agreement with Ukraine. 109 Conservative lawmakers opposed the bill, a move that marked the first multi-party discord on support for Ukraine, according to CBC.

Opposition leader Pierre Poilievre criticized Trudeau’s focus on implementing a left-wing-led “cruel” and “disgusting” carbon tax within the agreement.

“I really think it speaks to how pathologically obsessed [Justin] Trudeau is with the carbon tax that, while the knife is at the throat of Ukrainians, he would use that to impose his carbon tax ideology on those poor people,” Poilievre remarked, before adding, “The last thing they need is a carbon tax when they’re trying to rebuild from war, and from this illegal invasion by Russia.”

Trudeau hosted European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Newfoundland and Labrador, where the Canadian leader diverted attention from ongoing corruption scandals plaguing the highest echelons of the Ukrainian government.

Recent probes into lawmakers suspected of involvement in bribery schemes have further exposed the depth of alleged corruption, reported Reuters.

Allegations of widespread corruption have cast a shadow over Ukraine’s plea for international aid, with two aides of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy openly acknowledging the rampant theft within the government. “People are stealing like there’s no tomorrow,” one aide revealed to Time Magazine in October.