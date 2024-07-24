Harris Campaign Accuses Trump of Trying to ‘Steal Election’

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) On July 23, 2024, Kamala Harris‘s campaign promoted the idea that Donald Trump wants to steal the 2024 election, a supposed conspiracy theory that could’ve resulted in someone being fired, de-platformed or shunned right after the 2020 election.

The Daily Wire reported that Harris’s campaign lied in response to the Trump campaign’s filing a complaint with the Federal Election Commission accusing Harris and Joe Biden of violating campaign finance laws by transferring Biden’s campaign funds to Harris.

“Kamala Harris is seeking to perpetrate a $91.5 million heist of Joe Biden’s leftover campaign cash — a brazen money grab that would constitute the single largest excessive contribution and biggest violation in the history of the Federal Election Campaign Act of 1971, as amended,” Trump Campaign attorney David Warrington wrote in the complaint.

Warrington added that Biden and Harris were “flagrantly violating the Act by making and receiving an excessive contribution of nearly one hundred million dollars, and for filing fraudulent forms with the Commission purporting to repurpose one candidate’s principal campaign committee for the use of another candidate.”

The filing came right after Harris launched her campaign on July 21, 2024, when Biden ended his failing reelection campaign. “Coincidentally,” Harris effectively secured her party’s nomination within 24 hours of announcing. Additionally, Democrat voters donated $231 million to efforts backing her campaign.

Harris campaign spokesman Charles Lutvak claimed that the complaint was “baseless” and that it was a part of Republicans’ strategy to “steal elections.”

“Republicans may be jealous that Democrats are energized to defeat Donald Trump and his MAGA allies, but baseless legal claims — like the ones they’ve made for years to try to suppress votes and steal elections — will only distract them while we sign up volunteers, talk to voters and win this election,” he said.

Warrington also sought a criminal referral for the campaign’s treasurer, who he said was committing “fraud” by using FEC forms to “rename and repurpose” the committee, adding that Harris was “in the process of committing the largest campaign finance violation in American history and she is using the Commission’s own forms to do it.”