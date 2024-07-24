Quantcast
Wednesday, July 24, 2024

Harris Campaign Accuses Trump of Trying to ‘Steal Election’

'Republicans may be jealous that Democrats are energized to defeat Donald Trump and his MAGA allies, but baseless legal claims — like the ones they’ve made for years to try to suppress votes and steal elections — will only distract them while we sign up volunteers, talk to voters and win this election...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Kamala Harris
Kamala Harris / PHOTO: AP

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) On July 23, 2024, Kamala Harris‘s campaign promoted the idea that Donald Trump wants to steal the 2024 election, a supposed conspiracy theory that could’ve resulted in someone being fired, de-platformed or shunned right after the 2020 election

The Daily Wire reported that Harris’s campaign lied in response to the Trump campaign’s filing a complaint with the Federal Election Commission accusing Harris and Joe Biden of violating campaign finance laws by transferring Biden’s campaign funds to Harris.

“Kamala Harris is seeking to perpetrate a $91.5 million heist of Joe Biden’s leftover campaign cash — a brazen money grab that would constitute the single largest excessive contribution and biggest violation in the history of the Federal Election Campaign Act of 1971, as amended,” Trump Campaign attorney David Warrington wrote in the complaint.

Warrington added that Biden and Harris were “flagrantly violating the Act by making and receiving an excessive contribution of nearly one hundred million dollars, and for filing fraudulent forms with the Commission purporting to repurpose one candidate’s principal campaign committee for the use of another candidate.”

The filing came right after Harris launched her campaign on July 21, 2024, when Biden ended his failing reelection campaign. “Coincidentally,” Harris effectively secured her party’s nomination within 24 hours of announcing. Additionally, Democrat voters donated $231 million to efforts backing her campaign.

Harris campaign spokesman Charles Lutvak claimed that the complaint was “baseless” and that it was a part of Republicans’ strategy to “steal elections.”

“Republicans may be jealous that Democrats are energized to defeat Donald Trump and his MAGA allies, but baseless legal claims — like the ones they’ve made for years to try to suppress votes and steal elections — will only distract them while we sign up volunteers, talk to voters and win this election,” he said.

Warrington also sought a criminal referral for the campaign’s treasurer, who he said was committing “fraud” by using FEC forms to “rename and repurpose” the committee, adding that Harris was “in the process of committing the largest campaign finance violation in American history and she is using the Commission’s own forms to do it.”

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
CNN Gets Extra Cringey Analyzing Kamala’s Attempt to Be Hip
Next article
BLM Slams Democratic Party for ‘Installing’ Kamala

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com