BLM Slams Democratic Party for ‘Installing’ Kamala

(Headline USA) Black Lives Matter slammed the Democratic Party this week for “installing” Vice President Kamala Harris as its next presidential candidate after President Joe Biden ended his reelection bid.

Though Harris has not yet been formally nominated by the Democratic Party, her campaign revealed she has secured enough support from Democratic National Convention delegates to be the presumed nominee.

Party elites are hoping to use recently approved bylaws that it passed for Biden to block an open-floor convention battle by stealthily nominating her virtually by Aug. 7.



However, BLM argued that this backroom dealing was a threat to democracy.

“While Joe Biden wasn’t our preferred candidate, we cannot ignore the troubling actions of the Democratic Party,” BLM said in a lengthy statement, according to the Washington Times.

The leftist organization pointed out that Democrats not only concealed “the decline of Joe Biden in 2023,” but “made it almost impossible for non-Biden candidates to appear on the ballot” during the primary election.

Now, the same Democratic leaders have coronated Harris without voter input, the group said.

“A 24-hour process of talking to party bosses is not democratic, nor is it a process Democrats should be proud of,” BLM said. “We do not live in a dictatorship. Delegates are not oligarchs.”

BLM specifically took issue with Democrats’ efforts to sell Harris to black voters as the next Barack Obama.

“Democratic Party elites and billionaire donors are attempting to manipulate [b]lack voters by anointing Kamala Harris and an unknown vice president as the new Democratic ticket without a primary vote by the public,” said the statement.

“This blatant disregard for democratic principles is unacceptable,” it added. “While the potential outcome of a Harris presidency may be historic, the process to achieve it must align with true democratic values.”

Democrats should instead hold a “transparent and fair virtual snap primary” before the convention next month to ensure voters have a say, the group added.

“This is not just about Biden or Harris; it is about demanding a political system that genuinely represents us and upholds democracy,” BLM said.