Wednesday, July 9, 2025

Hakeem Jeffries Ditches Gym, Flexes Photoshop Instead

'Hakeem Jeffries slimming himself in Photoshop is the most transparency we’ve seen from Democrats in years...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D. N.Y.,
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D. N.Y., speaks during a hearing. / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Did House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries Photoshop his waist to appear slimmer? Social media critics think so. 

Jeffries, D-N.Y., became the target of viral mockery on Monday after critics pointed out what they viewed as botched photo editing on the top Democrat’s Instagram page. 

The photo, shared Sunday, shows Jeffries standing behind a park bench in Brooklyn. However, the straight lines of the bench’s wood near his waist appear noticeably warped. Critics said this means the image was digitally altered to trim his midsection. 

“Home sweet home,” Jeffries captioned the image, which remains posted and has racked up millions of views across social media. 

When reached by phone, Jeffries’s office referred Headline USA to his spokesperson Andy Eichar. He did not respond to an email request for comment.

On X, critics piled on with mocking responses. 

“Hakeem Jeffries slimming himself in Photoshop is the most transparency we’ve seen from Democrats in years,” joked Republican communicator Erin Maguire. 

Journalist Eric Daugherty added, “Utter clown show. He thought no one would notice.” 

Even Jeffries’s own Instagram comment section didn’t hold back.

As quoted by the New York Post, photographer Kiel Phillips wrote: You’ve got a terrible social media team, my man. Work on those editing skills.” 

“He photoshopped a damn bench. Why bro. Whyyyy?” Asked bodybuilder Phil Heath. 

Instagram user “kingsofscorpions” called Jeffries “SHEIN Obama,” comparing the Democrat to the fast-fashion retailer infamously known for cheap knockoffs of name-brand merchandise. 

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Report: Ex-CIA Boss John Brennan, Ex-FBI Boss James Comey under Criminal Investigation
Next article
Ousted Deep State Bureaucrats Now Plot ‘Color Revolution’ Against Trump

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com