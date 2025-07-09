Ousted Deep State Bureaucrats Now Plot ‘Color Revolution’ Against Trump

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) A group of disgruntled bureaucrats fired by President Donald Trump’s DOGE initiative has declared war on his administration, plotting sabotage both from within and outside the federal government.

The individuals include former officials at USAID and the State Department. They claim that Trump poses a threat to democracy, citing nothing more than their firings as evidence.

According to a NOTUS report on Monday, the fired officials are threatening to use their experience studying “color revolutions” to counter Trump.

They are also organizing sabotage workshops on so-called “noncooperation” and building a shadow network of current staffers to disrupt Trump’s second-term agenda.

“Take it from those of us who worked in authoritarian countries: We’ve become one,” a current federal worker said anonymously. “They were so quick to disband AID, the group that supposedly instigates color revolutions. But they’ve done a very foolish thing. You just released a bunch of well-trained individuals into your population.”

Threatening Trump, the anonymous bureaucrat added, “If you kept our offices going and had us play solitaire in the office, it might have been safer to keep your regime.”

Some of the bureaucrats are reportedly circulating a CIA pamphlet called “Simple Sabotage,” which educates individuals on deliberate efforts to undermine operations from within.

“Widespread practice of simple sabotage will harass and demoralize enemy administrators and police,” the pamphlet said, as quoted by NOTUS. “The saboteur may have to reverse his thinking… where he formerly thought of keeping his tools sharp, he should now let them grow dull; surfaces that formerly were lubricated now should be sanded; normally diligent, he should now be lazy and careless.”

In response, White House Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly blasted the secret plot as anti-democracy, referring to Trump’s November election.

“It is inherently undemocratic for unelected bureaucrats to undermine the duly elected President of the United States and the agenda he was given a mandate to implement,” she said.

Critics online echoed her outrage, with Sen. Eric Schmitt writing: “These people are making the case for their own firing better than we ever could.”

The effort mirrors the sabotage Trump faced in his first term, when the media hyped “Anonymous” as a high-ranking Trump official quietly working to undermine him in 2018.

That so-called top official turned out to be Miles Taylor, a mid-level staffer now under federal investigation for leaking to the press.