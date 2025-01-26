Dem Rep Reaches New Level of ‘Stupid’ as He Blames Trump for Egg Prices

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries reached what some on social media called a new “level of stupid” Friday as he blamed President Donald Trump for the inflated price of eggs.

The Democrat representative, who various X users branded as “Temu Obama,” did himself a disservice by taking aim at Trump over the cost-of-living crisis.

“Wait. The price of eggs and the cost of living was supposed to go down. Not up,” Jeffries wrote in a jab at the Republican president, who had only been in office for four days at his time of posting.

In a blitz of executive actions signed within his first 24 hours, Trump ordered the heads of all executive agencies to “deliver emergency price relief, consistent with applicable law, to the American people and increase prosperity of the American worker.”

Under the Biden administration, inflation peaked at 9.1% in June 2022, according to the consumer price index (CPI). The Democrats wreaked havoc on the average American’s checkbook as the price of food and household goods surged in a far cry from Trump’s first term, which ended in Jan. 2021 with a 1.4% inflation rate.

Jeffries did not make posts concerned with the price of eggs during the Biden administration, X user @amattattack pointed out, saying the Democrat leader “didn’t care” until he could criticize Trump.

