‘He Was Extremely Busy Sleeping’: Trump Cracks Up Crowd w/ Roast-Filled Nevada Rally

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) President Donald Trump left a crowd of supporters with split sides Saturday during a roast-filled rally in Nevada.

Trump cracked jokes at the expense of former President Joe Biden and other world leaders during remarks about his “No Tax on Tips” promise at the Circa Resort & Casino.

The Republican president started out by remembering the “bad things” the Biden administration brought to America, which he said in just under a week had been outshined by the “light” of his second term.

“I’ve heard it from even our enemies. They’ve called up and they say, ‘Sir, we hate you. We hate you, but there’s a light all over the world, right?’” Trump chuckled with the crowd.

Trump continued on to say how it’s good that foreign leaders “hate” him because they “like Sleepy Joe.” He suggested it was a running joke among world leaders that Biden would “never pick up” when they called, only to call back two months later.

“Yes, his schedule, he was extremely busy sleeping,” Trump said, continuing as his speech seemed to turn into stand-up comedy.

Trump said, “So two months comes along, there’s no call. He didn’t call.” The president tried to get through his next sentence but could not contain his laughter, smiling widely as the crowd reveled in his hilarity.

Political commentator Megyn Kelly picked up on Trump’s authentic laughter, saying, “You almost never hear Trump laugh! He’s genuinely laughing here. It’s great!!”

“Trump breaking character for a split second with that laugh is so adorable lol,” X user @Nysttren reacted.

You almost never hear Trump laugh! He’s genuinely laughing here. It’s great!! https://t.co/pnXij2jan2 — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) January 26, 2025

Trump breaking character for a split second with that laugh is so adorable lol https://t.co/7J5ctF4s2P — Nys (@Nysttren) January 26, 2025

Trump is the first standup comic President. https://t.co/0Pm2CzvhEg — Leslie-Lou (@lalasugarloaf) January 26, 2025

President Trump's comic instincts are not understood or appreciated by the left. The guy is hilarious! 🤣 https://t.co/EZ24VM8yAr — $8 Bartemy (@BartemyS) January 26, 2025

Others called Trump genuinely funny and likened his remarks to that of a stand-up comedian.

“President Trump’s comic instincts are not understood or appreciated by the left,” X user @BartemyS wrote on the social media platform. “The guy is hilarious!”

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.