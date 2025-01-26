Quantcast
Sunday, January 26, 2025

House Speaker Invites Trump to Mark New Era in Joint Session of Congress

‘Thanks to your strong leadership and bold action in the first days of your presidency, the United States is already experiencing a resurgence of patriotism, unity, and hope for the future...’

Posted by Julianna Frieman
Mike Johnson and Donald Trump
Mike Johnson and Donald Trump / PHOTO: AP

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) House Speaker Mike Johnson invited President Donald Trump to ring in a new “Golden Age” on March 4 in what would be his first address to a Joint Session of Congress during his second term.

Johnson sent a letter to the “Honorable” Trump on Saturday, asking the president to speak in the chamber of the U.S. House of Representatives to lay out his “America First vision” that will drive the legislature’s policymaking.

“America’s Golden Age has begun,” Johnson wrote to Trump. “Thanks to your strong leadership and bold action in the first days of your presidency, the United States is already experiencing a resurgence of patriotism, unity, and hope for the future.”

Johnson continued, “Your administration and the 119th Congress working together have the chance to make these next four years some of the most consequential of our nation’s history. To that end, it is my distinct honor and great privilege to invite you to address a Joint Session of Congress on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in the Chamber of the U.S. House of Representatives, to share your America First vision for our legislative future.”

Johnson wrote to Trump that he “eagerly” awaits his response before his signature ended the letter.

The GOP speaker shared his letter on social media, calling it a “distinct honor and great privilege” to invite Trump to speak before both chambers of Congress.

Trump has yet to respond to the invitation to as of early Sunday. If the president accepts Johnson’s invitation, he will speak to lawmakers just 43 days after taking office.

Conservative social media users rejoiced at Johnson’s invitation, with many looking forward to the opportunity to watch “meltdown reactions and tears” from Democrats on the House floor.

One user expressed anticipation toward the “great comedy” that Trump’s address will elicit from leftists, and another asked what color Democrats would wear to protest the president.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Rubio Exposes Biden Lie about Taliban Hostages, Threatens ‘BIG Bounty’
Next article
‘He Was Extremely Busy Sleeping’: Trump Cracks Up Crowd w/ Roast-Filled Nevada Rally

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com