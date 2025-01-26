House Speaker Invites Trump to Mark New Era in Joint Session of Congress

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) House Speaker Mike Johnson invited President Donald Trump to ring in a new “Golden Age” on March 4 in what would be his first address to a Joint Session of Congress during his second term.

Johnson sent a letter to the “Honorable” Trump on Saturday, asking the president to speak in the chamber of the U.S. House of Representatives to lay out his “America First vision” that will drive the legislature’s policymaking.

It is my distinct honor and great privilege to invite President Donald Trump to address a Joint Session of Congress on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, to share his America First vision for our future. pic.twitter.com/7EMyTtwqN2 — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) January 25, 2025

“America’s Golden Age has begun,” Johnson wrote to Trump. “Thanks to your strong leadership and bold action in the first days of your presidency, the United States is already experiencing a resurgence of patriotism, unity, and hope for the future.”

Johnson continued, “Your administration and the 119th Congress working together have the chance to make these next four years some of the most consequential of our nation’s history. To that end, it is my distinct honor and great privilege to invite you to address a Joint Session of Congress on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in the Chamber of the U.S. House of Representatives, to share your America First vision for our legislative future.”

Johnson wrote to Trump that he “eagerly” awaits his response before his signature ended the letter.

The GOP speaker shared his letter on social media, calling it a “distinct honor and great privilege” to invite Trump to speak before both chambers of Congress.

Trump has yet to respond to the invitation to as of early Sunday. If the president accepts Johnson’s invitation, he will speak to lawmakers just 43 days after taking office.

🚨 JUST IN: President Trump will be addressing a Joint Session of Congress on March 4th, 2025 Speaker Johnson invited Trump “to share [his] America First vision for our legislative future.” I can’t WAIT for the live meltdown reactions and tears from AOC on the House floor 🤣 pic.twitter.com/AEjEwAOnhz — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 25, 2025

Conservative social media users rejoiced at Johnson’s invitation, with many looking forward to the opportunity to watch “meltdown reactions and tears” from Democrats on the House floor.

One user expressed anticipation toward the “great comedy” that Trump’s address will elicit from leftists, and another asked what color Democrats would wear to protest the president.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.