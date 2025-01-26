JD Vance Obliterates CBS News’s Partisan Agenda in a Must-Watch Interview 

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Vice President JD Vance outmaneuvered CBS News host Margaret Brennan on Sunday, effortlessly dismantling her failed gotcha questions during his interview since taking office.

Known for his no-nonsense style, Vance left Brennan struggling to defend her questions on illegal immigration, the intake of so-called refugees and food costs.

While the interview took place on the latest episode of Face the Nation, it gained the most attention on X.

The most viewed moments came when Vance called out the flaws in Biden-era “refugee” vetting policies.

“Now that we know that we have vetting problems with the refugee programs, we cannot unleash thousands of unvetted people into our country,” Vance said, defending President Donald Trump’s decision to pause the intake of foreign refugees.

“These people are vetted. These people were vetted,” Brennan interjected.

“Just like the guy who planned a terrorist attack in Oklahoma a few months ago?” Vance shot back. “He was allegedly properly vetted and many people in the media and Democratic Party said he was properly vetted. Clearly, he wasn’t.”

In another exchange about immigration, Brennan made a misleading claim about the United States being founded by immigrants.

In response, Vance bluntly said, “This is a very unique country and it was founded by some immigrants and some settlers—but just because we were founded by immigrants doesn’t mean that 240 years later that we have to have the dumbest immigration policy in the world.”

Vance also fired back at the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops for condemning Trump’s order allowing immigration authorities to enter churches and schools to remove dangerous illegal aliens.

“I think that the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops needs to actually look in the mirror a little bit and recognize that when they receive over $100 million to help resettle illegal immigrants,” Vance said. “Are they worried about humanitarian concerns? Or are they actually worried about their bottom line?”

He continued: “If they’re worried about the humanitarian costs of immigration enforcement, let them talk about the children who have been sex trafficked because of the wide open border of Joe Biden.”

Addressing Brennan’s questions about grocery prices, Vance remarked, “How does bacon get to the grocery store? It comes on trucks that are fueled by diesel fuel. If the diesel is way too expensive, the bacon is going to become more expensive … If we lower energy prices, we are going to see lower prices for consumers.”

