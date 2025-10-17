Thursday, October 16, 2025

‘The View’ Mocked after Claiming Conservatives Are ‘Scared’ to Appear

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Whoopi Goldberg
Whoopi Goldberg / IMAGE: The View via YouTube

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Leftist talk show The View faced ridicule Tuesday after co-host Joy Behar falsely claimed on air that Republicans are “scared” to appear on the program. 

“I think that we should have more Republicans on the show. But they don’t want to come on. They’re scared of us,” Behar declared, as seen in a clip on X shared by the Media Research Center. 

However, that claim doesn’t hold up. The MRC previously revealed that The View had featured zero conservative or pro-Trump guests in 2025 as of July 30. 

Behar’s remark quickly drew responses from several Republican and conservative figures who said their offers to appear on the show have been repeatedly rejected. 

Among them was former NCAA swimmer Riley Gaines, who gained national prominence for opposing the inclusion of biological males in women’s sports. 

“When I was pitched to go on, they said no,” Gaines wrote on X. 

Popular YouTuber Amala Ekpunobi said she had also interviewed to appear on The View, but she “never heard back.” 

She added, “Republicans and right leaning people are by no means scared to talk to any of these women.” 

Karol Markowicz, columnist for the New York Post and Fox News, said she, too, had been pitched to appear on the show but was told “no.” 

She quipped, “Looking forward to learning which Republicans are scared of these people.” 

Jennifer Sey, founder of pro-women’s rights clothing brand XX-XY, echoed that sentiment. She wrote: This is hilarious. We aren’t afraid of you. You reject us all when we are pitched to go on your show.  I think you’re afraid of us. We’re pretty smart and your silly name calling won’t intimidate us.”

Clay Travis, the founder of OutKick, said his producer had reached out last July and, of course, received no response:

Rep. Byron Donalds, who is running for Florida governor, reminded the hosts that his earlier offer to appear “still stands,” adding, “I’m ready when you are!” 

Dakota Meyer, Marine Medal of Honor recipient and commentator, also called Behar’s statement “a lie,” confirming that his publicist has reached out to the show.

According to Meyer, the show told him they didn’t have “room at the moment.”

Breitbart News senior editor Joel Pollak likewise said The View had declined several offers to appear, despite previously inviting him back in 2017. 

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Poll: Majority of Americans Concerned with Rise in Political Violence
Next article
Guv. Whitmer Orders Killing of Blind Baby Deer Named ‘Peanut’

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com