‘The View’ Mocked after Claiming Conservatives Are ‘Scared’ to Appear

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Leftist talk show The View faced ridicule Tuesday after co-host Joy Behar falsely claimed on air that Republicans are “scared” to appear on the program.

“I think that we should have more Republicans on the show. But they don’t want to come on. They’re scared of us,” Behar declared, as seen in a clip on X shared by the Media Research Center.

However, that claim doesn’t hold up. The MRC previously revealed that The View had featured zero conservative or pro-Trump guests in 2025 as of July 30.

The View claims Republicans don't want to come on the show because "they're scared of us."

Alyssa Farah Griffin says she's like to have Ted Cruz on the show again, but the last time he asked to come on they denied him. pic.twitter.com/f4PUfLzQ5W — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) October 14, 2025

Behar’s remark quickly drew responses from several Republican and conservative figures who said their offers to appear on the show have been repeatedly rejected.

Among them was former NCAA swimmer Riley Gaines, who gained national prominence for opposing the inclusion of biological males in women’s sports.

“When I was pitched to go on, they said no,” Gaines wrote on X.

Popular YouTuber Amala Ekpunobi said she had also interviewed to appear on The View, but she “never heard back.”

She added, “Republicans and right leaning people are by no means scared to talk to any of these women.”

Karol Markowicz, columnist for the New York Post and Fox News, said she, too, had been pitched to appear on the show but was told “no.”

She quipped, “Looking forward to learning which Republicans are scared of these people.”

Jennifer Sey, founder of pro-women’s rights clothing brand XX-XY, echoed that sentiment. She wrote: “This is hilarious. We aren’t afraid of you. You reject us all when we are pitched to go on your show. I think you’re afraid of us. We’re pretty smart and your silly name calling won’t intimidate us.”

Clay Travis, the founder of OutKick, said his producer had reached out last July and, of course, received no response:

Hey ⁦@JoyVBehar⁩ here is our producer Ali emailing The View last July offering for us to come on as guests. We’re big fans. Look forward to the invite! pic.twitter.com/c1LQF43Hyl — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 15, 2025

Rep. Byron Donalds, who is running for Florida governor, reminded the hosts that his earlier offer to appear “still stands,” adding, “I’m ready when you are!”

Hey @TheView, my offer still stands. I’m ready when you are! https://t.co/gmX6zCRoMH — Byron Donalds (@ByronDonalds) October 16, 2025

Dakota Meyer, Marine Medal of Honor recipient and commentator, also called Behar’s statement “a lie,” confirming that his publicist has reached out to the show.

According to Meyer, the show told him they didn’t have “room at the moment.”

Breitbart News senior editor Joel Pollak likewise said The View had declined several offers to appear, despite previously inviting him back in 2017.