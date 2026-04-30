Nick Fuentes Battery Charge Dropped After Viral Doorstep Attack

(José Niño, Headline USA) Video footage of far-right provocateur Nick Fuentes shoving a woman off his front steps resurfaced this week after prosecutors officially dropped the battery charge against him. A Wednesday tweet from user @FearedBuck shared the clip, noting that the criminal case has now concluded.

Footage of Nick Fuentes pushing a woman who tried entering his home after he was doxxed, as the battery charge against him has been dismissed. pic.twitter.com/aiHLtR4v3x — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) April 29, 2026

The chain of events began on Nov. 5, 2024, when Donald Trump clinched the presidential election. That same day, Fuentes published a post on X that deliberately flipped the pro-choice slogan, writing “Your body, my choice. Forever.” The message exploded across social media, garnering over 90 million views in a matter of days and sparking furious condemnation from women and progressive activists, according to Know Your Meme.

The backlash turned dangerous on Nov. 8, 2024, when Fuentes’s personal details — including his Berwyn, Illinois home address and phone number — were published on X.

Two days later, on Nov. 10, 2024, Marla Rose, a 57-year-old self-described progressive and Jewish feminist activist from Illinois, drove to Fuentes’s residence. Rose later explained she had only intended to view the exterior of the property and decided to approach the door after another woman nearby urged her to do so, per the Guardian.

When Rose moved to ring the doorbell, Fuentes opened the door, immediately sprayed her with pepper spray, shoved her down the front steps — breaking six of her ribs — and took her phone inside. Rose contacted police that evening, and authorities arrested Fuentes on Nov. 27, 2024 on a misdemeanor battery charge.

By Oct. 2025, Fuentes had negotiated a deferred prosecution deal requiring 75 hours of community service, completion of an anger management course, $635 in restitution to Rose for her phone, and a written apology letter delivered at a court hearing.

During a Feb. 27, 2026 hearing at the Maywood Courthouse, Rose was permitted to read Fuentes’s apology letter privately, though the judge prohibited her from reading it aloud or retaining a copy.

On April 23, 2026, Rose chose to drop the criminal charge and file a civil lawsuit instead, citing what she said was no proof that Fuentes ever fulfilled his community service or anger management obligations. “This is not how your average person who pushes a woman down the stairs and breaks six ribs would be treated,” Rose said. The civil suit seeks $10,000 for physical and emotional damages and the cost of a home security system.

The danger surrounding Fuentes escalated further in Dec. 2024 when a suspected triple murderer arrived at his Berwyn doorstep. Fuentes shared security camera footage showing a man in a motorcycle helmet approaching his home armed with a handgun and what appeared to be a crossbow, and later posted on X: “Last night an armed killer made an attempt on my life at my home, which was recently doxed on this platform. The gunman carried a pistol, crossbow, and incendiary devices. I believe he intended to kill me. He is now dead. I am okay!”

Last night an armed killer made an attempt on my life at my home, which was recently doxed on this platform. The gunman carried a pistol, crossbow, and incendiary devices. I believe he intended to kill me. He is now dead. I am okay! — Nicholas J. Fuentes (@NickJFuentes) December 19, 2024

Police — who did not independently confirm that Fuentes was targeted — identified the man as John R. Lyons, 24, of Westchester, who was wanted for killing three people in Mahomet, Illinois earlier that day.

Headline USA previously reported that Fuentes shared the footage publicly, identifying Lyons based on law enforcement information. Officers shot and killed Lyons after he broke into a nearby home and fatally struck two dogs.

José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/JoseAlNino