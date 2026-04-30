White House Correspondents’ Dinner Suspect Called for New Political Party

(José Niño, Headline USA) Social media posts from the man accused of opening fire at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner reveal deep hostility toward Democratic Party leadership, undermining claims from the administration and major media that he was a radicalized leftist.

Ken Klippenstein reports that Cole Allen directed frustration at both major parties in the months before the attack. Yet the official narrative has gone in a different direction. President Donald Trump declared Allen “radicalized.” RNC Chairman Joe Gruters pointed the finger at a “radicalized left” for the incident, calling it “the inevitable result of a radicalized left that has normalized political violence.”

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche announced that investigators were probing any connection Allen may have had to left-wing groups or were searching for accomplices and co-conspirators.

Allen’s own words paint a more complicated picture.

“If this is the extent to which Democratic leadership is willing to lead, it is time to form an actual third party,” Allen wrote on Bluesky on January 21, 2025.

He returned to that theme repeatedly. “At this point might be faster to replace it with a new party … call it the ‘Do Something’ party, idk,” he posted separately.

“If this is the level of analysis coming out of the leaders of the dem party!!…might need an entirely new party tbh,” he said in yet another post.

“I swear the democrat party does not comprehend the concept of priorities…,” Allen wrote on February 13.

His anger increasingly focused on Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer. “Is there such a thing as a vote of no confidence for Senate minority leader?” he asked on March 13.

A day earlier he had mocked Schumer’s leadership style. “Schumer is acting like an rpg [role playing game] player who hoards every single potion, powerup, and consumable he comes across because ‘maybe I’ll need them later,'” Allen wrote on March 12.

“Schumer’s assignment was not turned in on time,” he joked on April 8, just days before the shooting.

Klippenstein points out that distrust of the political establishment has become widespread rather than marginal. By early 2025, the Democratic Party had collapsed to 27% approval in NBC News polling and 29% at CNN, the lowest figure in CNN’s polling since 1992. A Pew survey showed 59% of Democrats disapproved of their own congressional leadership, a number representing more than 25 million American voters.

“To call Allen a foot soldier of the Democratic left requires ignoring much of what he posted online,” Klippenstein writes. “It’s a convenient narrative — it casts political violence as a product of partisan extremism rather than what the polling actually suggests: a broad, bipartisan collapse of faith in American institutions and their leadership.”

MSNBC correspondent Ken Dilanian echoed the administration’s framing, claiming Allen fits the pattern of attackers “on the far left fringes” alongside Luigi Mangione and Tyler Robinson. Klippenstein contends that none of these individuals were far left. Instead, they shared a frustration with institutions they viewed as broken and a determination to act in ways that would command attention.

José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/JoseAlNino