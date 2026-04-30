Abortion Scholar Stumbles When Asked to Name ‘Favorite’ Procedure

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) A pro-abortion scholar struggled Wednesday to answer a question that touched on the gruesome reality of the procedures she defends, even as she continued offering politically correct talking points about “reproductive healthcare.”

American University senior scholar Jessica Waters faced questioning from freshman Rep. Brandon Gill, who bluntly asked whether she had a “favorite” type of abortion during a hearing before a House Judiciary Subcommittee on Limited Government.

Despite her extensive academic work on the topic, Waters appeared uncomfortable and at a loss for words when pressed on what seemed to be a straightforward question.

Today I asked an abortion advocate what her favorite method of abortion is. pic.twitter.com/4Wvx4vo3i3 — Congressman Brandon Gill (@RepBrandonGill) April 28, 2026

“I am an advocate for patients having access to the full realm of reproductive healthcare,” Waters said in video that quickly went viral on social media.

Gill pressed again, asking: “But do you have a preferred method of abortion that you like?”

“I do not,” Waters replied, this time with a slight smirk.

Gill then began listing specific abortion procedures, highlighting their disturbing details.

“The first kind is called a ‘suction abortion.’ This is when the cervix is dilated and a strong suction — 29 times the power of a household vacuum cleaner — tears the baby’s body apart and sucks it through the hose into a container,” Gill added. “Do you prefer that method?”

Waters responded that she stood by her “former testimony.”

Gill doubled down, asking Waters about dilation and curettage, a procedure that involves dilating the cervix and using a knife to cut the unborn child’s body parts.

At that point, Waters folded her arms and said she was there to testify about the FACE Act. Video of the interaction has been widely shared on social media, garnering over seven million views on Gill’s X page alone.