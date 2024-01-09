Quantcast
Guess Who: Clinton Flooded w/ ‘Epstein’ Replies to Since-Deleted 1998 Photo

'I’m sure you can guess what most of the comments and QT’s were...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Bill Clinton on Twitter, Sept. 18, 2014: "I sent my first (ever!) email to John Glenn...while he was in space with @NASA. #TBT."

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) The Clinton Presidential Center deleted a photo of former President Bill Clinton supposedly sending “his first-ever email” after the caption, “Can you guess who it was to?” prompted numerous peculiar responses. 

The photo, posted Monday on Twitter, depicted Clinton in front of what seemed to be a laptop computer, celebrating “World Typing Day,” coinciding with the release of Jeffrey Epstein court documents that explicitly mentioned the former president’s name.

Many users flooded the Clinton Presidential Center’s post with replies suggesting the “first-ever” email was sent to Epstein, the late pedophile and former Clinton ally. 

“The @ClintonCenter just deleted this post. I’m sure you can guess what most of the comments and QT’s were before they closed replies and deleted the tweet,” declared Chaya Raichik, founder of the Libs of TikTok page.

As reported by the New York Post, the latest documents released in the Epstein case contain unfounded allegations that Sarah Ransome, one of Epstein’s accusers, told a former columnist in 2016 that Epstein kept copies of sex tapes of Clinton.

In 2019, Ransome told the New Yorker that she “invented the tapes to draw attention to Epstein’s behavior.” Presumably, Ransome referred to the fact that Epstein had not faced federal charges stemming from the then-child abuse allegations. 

Epstein was ultimately arrested on federal charges for sex trafficking crimes. He reportedly died by suicide in 2019 while awaiting trial for the charges. 

The federal indictment against Epstein contained numerous documents obtained by investigators and provided by the victims. 

Some of the files remained sealed until last year when U.S. Judge Loretta Preska ordered the release of the documents for Jan. 1. 

Since then, documents have been released, naming several celebrities and politicians but not implicating them in any criminal activity. Notably, Oprah Winfrey, who has no association with Epstein and is not mentioned in the newly released court documents, allegedly disabled comments on her Instagram account amid accusations.

