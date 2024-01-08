Epstein Victim Claimed Existence of Bill Clinton Sex Tape, Unsealed Docs Show

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) A new batch of records from the Jeffrey Epstein civil litigation was unsealed Monday, showing that one of Epstein’s victims claimed in 2016 that there were sex tapes featuring Bill Clinton, as well as billionaire Richard Branson and Prince Andrew.

The victim, Sarah Ransome, also alleged in emails that one of her friends had a sexual relationship with Donald Trump, whom she referred to in emails as a pedophile.

While Ransome’s emails contain explosive allegations, Epstein’s attorney, Alan Dershowitz, called them completely meritless. In fact, it was Dershowitz who pushed to have the emails to be released on the grounds that they would undermine the credibility of Ransome, who also accused him of rape.

“The Emails will demonstrate that Ms. Ransome’s inflammatory, salacious, and defamatory testimony concerning the Intervenor and others is false and that the deponent is not credible,” Dershowitz said in a letter seeking to remove the confidentiality designation for Ransome’s emails.

The emails Dershowitz sought to have released include one where Ransome said claimed the existence of sex tapes.

“When my friend had sexual intercourse with Clinton, Prince Andrew and Richard Branson, sex tapes were in fact filmed on each separate occasion by Jeffery. Thank God she managed to get a hold of some footage of the filmed sex tapes, which clearly identify the faces of Clinton, Prince Andrew and Branson having sexual intercourse with her,” Ransome wrote in October 2016 to then-New York Post columnist Maureen Callahan.

In another email, Ransome said she had a friend who had sex with Trump.

“Donald Trump liked flicking and sucking her nipples until they were raw. One evening when we were showering together she showed me her nipples. They looked incredibly painful as they were red and swollen and I remember wincing when I looked at them,” Ransome said.

“I also know she had sexual relations with Trump at Jeffery’s NY mansion on regular occasions as I once met Jen for coffee, just before she was going to meet Trump and Epstein together at his mansion.”

The emails show that Ransome was promising to provide evidence of her allegations to Callahan, who was investigating the Epstein case at the time. However, Ransome changed her mind.

“I have spoken to my family at some length this morning and I would like to retract everything I have said to you and walk away from this,” she said in a late October 2016 email.

“I shouldn’t have contacted you and I’m sorry I wasted your time. It’s not worth coming forward and I will never be heard anyhow and only bad things will happen as a consequence of me going public and I know this to be true.”

Ransome would later provide a victim impact statement after Epstein’s partner, Ghislaine Maxwell, was found guilty on sex-trafficking charges in late 2021.

She also filed an unsuccessful objection last year to the settlement between Epstein victims as JP Morgan Chase, which banked Epstein for years.

Ransome’s objection outlined the conflicts of interest between the plaintiffs’ lawyers and the victims.

“I am also objecting to the involvement of class counsel David Boies, who has maintained a cozy relationship with Bill Clinton, a well-known associate of Jeffrey Epstein (as well as Harvey Weinstein),” she said in her objection last October.

According to Ransome, Boies represents another victim, Juliette Bryant, who was “trafficked with the aid of Bill Clinton.”

“It concerns me that all these powerful men remain strangely connected,” she said at the time.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.