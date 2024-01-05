WATCH: Tucker Carlson Interviews Jeffrey Epstein’s Brother

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Amidst the renewed interest in the case of multimillionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, broadcaster Tucker Carlson released an interview Thursday with Epstein’s brother.

The brother, Mark Epstein, revealed that the Justice Department is still stonewalling him over details of Jeffrey Epstein’s death, which he doesn’t believe was a suicide. Mark Epstein, a New York real estate developer, was interviewed off camera because he said he doesn’t want to be easily identified in public.

Epstein was reportedly found dead on Aug. 9, 2019, in his jail cell at Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York. Weeks before that, Epstein had already tried to kill himself and was temporarily placed on suicide watch as a result, according to numerous mainstream accounts about what happened.

However, Epstein’s brother told Carlson that the first alleged suicide attempt was actually the result of a brutal beating by Jeffrey’s then-cellmate—which likely would have been convicted murderer and ex-cop Nicholas Tartaglione.

Mark Epstein said Jeffrey didn’t report the cellmate assault because he feared retaliation.

Other anomalies revealed by Mark Epstein include that prison officials—and not EMTs—moved his body to the infirmary the morning of Aug. 9. Epstein was already dead for hours by the time EMTs arrived, but for some reason he was changed into a hospital gown and intubated before being taken to the hospital.

And the doctor who declared Epstein’s death a sucide, Barbara Sampson, wasn’t even present at the autopsy, according to the brother.

“They never interviewed the EMTs. They never interviewed the hospital personnel where the body was shipped,” Mark told Carlson. “I can’t get any answers.”

Mark Epstein raised numerous other points that he said suggests Jeffrey was murdered, including the fact that he had three broken bones in his neck—which experts say suggest he was strangled.

However, Carlson didn’t ask Mark why Epstein put him in his will just two days before the alleged suicide. Nor did Carlson ask whether Mark is suing the Bureau of Prisons for wrongful death—and if not, why not.

Mark said he’s still searching for answers, and has several outstanding records requests for the 911 call and other info.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.