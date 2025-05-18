Gov. Whitmer Made the Same Threat to Trump as James Comey

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has been cozying up to President Donald Trump in recent months, but nearly five years ago she made the identical alleged death threat that former FBI James Comey is now under investigation for.

Whitmer is now facing renewed scrutiny after a resurfaced October 2020 MSNBC interview showed a pin behind her reading “8645.” Social media critics slammed her as they believed the pin veiled a death threat against President Donald Trump. “Eighty-six” is colloquially known for getting rid of someone or something, while “45” references Trump as the 45th president.

Whitmer’s pin resurfaced a day after Comey faced a Secret Service interview over an “8647” seashell message he posted on Instagram. Trump currently serves as the 47th president.

Whitmer first drew fire in 2020, when Trump’s campaign tweeted on X (then Twitter): “Whitmer is encouraging assassination attempts against President Trump just weeks after someone sent a ricin-laced package to the White House.”

Governor Gretchen Whitmer displayed an "86 45" sign during her TV appearance. 86 can be shorthand for killing someone. Whitmer is encouraging assassination attempts against President Trump just weeks after someone sent a ricin-laced package to the White House. pic.twitter.com/GzvtrjH40A — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 18, 2020

Former Michigan Republican Party Chairwoman Laura Cox echoed the campaign’s sentiments, writing: “Governor @gretchenwhitmer has the gall to go on @MeetThePress this morning complaining about President @realDonaldTrump’s rhetoric, but in the background displays a phrase which calls for the killing of President Trump! This is truly disgusting.”



A Whitmer spokesperson dismissed the accusation, claiming no one in the Trump campaign has ever worked in a restaurant. They claimed “86” simply means a menu item has been sold out or a customer has been removed.

Whitmer’s apparent threat on Trump also occurred days after the FBI announced the arrest of 13 men over an alleged plot to kidnap her. While the case was quickly labeled as an example of domestic terrorism, several details later undermined that narrative.

One of the alleged leaders in the plot turned out to be an FBI informant—whose own questionable conduct had been ignored. The FBI also had several undercover agents involved in the plot.

Critics argue the plot never would have materialized without the heavy involvement of undercover FBI agents and informants. Five of the alleged kidnappers—Daniel Harris, Brandon Caserta, William Null, Michael Null and Eric Molitor—were ultimately acquitted of any wrongdoing.

Two other men, Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr., faced hung juries in their first trials but were later convicted in re-trials.

Fast forward to 2025, Whitmer’s apparent death threat is going viral.

“Should DHS expand their investigation to include Governor Gretchen Whitmer?” asked former Michigan state Senator Patrick Colbeck.

“They know exactly what they’re doing,” said Libs of TikTok.