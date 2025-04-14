Michigan Gov. Whitmer Ridiculed for White House Visit w/ Trump

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has gone from faking her own kidnapping plot in 2020 as part of an October surprise against Donald Trump, to joining Trump in the White House some five years later—but she apparently doesn’t want you to know about it.

Whitmer was at Trump’s executive order signing at the White House on Wednesday, but she shielded her face from reporters with a blue binder. The awkward gesture drew mockery from both sides of the aisle—with one side slamming her for cozying up to Trump and the other for hiding her face in the first place.

Whitmer was in the White House for a private meeting on federal funding for an Air National Guard near Detroit and aid for constituents hit by a recent ice storm.

However, White House aides ushered her into the Oval Office as Trump signed a flurry of pro-MAGA executive orders.

X page Amuse described Whitmer’s presence as an example of an “EPIC TROLL.”

Meanwhile, journalist Eric Daugherty mocked the bizarre scene, writing, “Trump Derangement Syndrome makes people go insane!”

Conservative attorney Rogan O’Handley, known as DC Draino, blasted Whitmer for hiding her face after previously mocking the Holy Communion in a video.

“Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer hides from cameras when President Trump is signing executive orders on election fraud but loves the camera when she’s doing a Dorito soft core porn video,” O’Handley wrote. “Says it all.”

Even left-wing commentators piled on, with MSNBC contributor Jonathan Capehart claiming Whitmer’s White House visit will “haunt her.”

“The moment you start explaining why you were there in the Oval Office with the president of the United States, particularly this president of the United States, you’re already in trouble,” Capehart claimed during an MSNBC segment.

In response to the backlash, a Whitmer spokesperson claimed she had been blindsided by the impromptu Oval Office event.

“The governor was surprised that she was brought into the Oval Office during President Trump’s press conference without any notice of the subject matter. Her presence is not an endorsement of the actions taken or statements made at that event,” the spokesperson told the Daily Mail.

Whitmer, a rumored 2028 contender, has long been a polarizing figure on the right, particularly after she attempted to tie the conservative movement to a government-manipulated kidnapping plot.

In October 2020, just weeks before the election, the FBI announced the arrest of 13 men over an alleged plot to kidnap Whitmer.

While the case was quickly labeled as an example of domestic terrorism, several details later undermined that narrative.

One of the alleged leaders in the plot turned out to be an FBI informant—whose own questionable conduct had been ignored. The FBI also had several undercover agents involved in the plot.

Critics argue the plot never would have materialized without the heavy involvement of undercover FBI agents and informants. Five of the alleged kidnappers—Daniel Harris, Brandon Caserta, William Null, Michael Null and Eric Molitor—were ultimately acquitted of any wrongdoing.

Two other men, Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr., faced hung juries in their first trials but were later convicted in re-trials.