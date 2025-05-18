Sunday, May 18, 2025

‘Survivor’ for Illegals? DHS Responds to Citizenship Reality Show Rumors

'Noem is even offering up officials from the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services to tally votes for the made-for-TV contest...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference. / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) The Trump administration swiftly shut down the Daily Mail’s reporting that the administration is working with a Duck Dynasty producer on a reality TV show where illegal aliens would compete in physical challenges to win fast-tracked U.S. citizenship. 

In an X post on Thursday, DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin called the Mail’s story “completely false” and an “affront to journalism,” emphasizing that DHS Secretary Kristi Noem neither backed nor was aware of any such reality show.

At the heart of McLaughlin’s denial is the Mail’s claim that Noem sought a show pitting illegal aliens against each other “for the honor of fast-tracking their way to U.S. citizenship.”  

The proposed series, dubbed The American, was outlined in a 35-page program pitch purportedly created “in coordination” with Noem, according to the Mail.  

“Noem is even offering up officials from the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services to tally votes for the made-for-TV contest,” the paper reported.

Producer Rob Worsoff—known for Duck Dynasty and Millionaire Matchmaker—devised the original idea.  

Under Worsoff’s vision, the illegal aliens would face off in “cultural” competitions like rolling logs in Wisconsin, culminating in a swearing-in ceremony on the steps of the U.S. Capitol. 

“Along the way, we will be reminded what it means to be American – through the eyes of the people who want it most,” the pitch read, as quoted by the Mail. 

Worsoff stood by the pitch, describing his idea as non-partisan: “I’m not affiliated with any political ideology.”  

“As an immigrant myself, I am merely trying to make a show that celebrates the immigration process, celebrate what it means to be American and have a national conversation about what it means to be American, through the eyes of the people who want it most,” he added. 

Meanwhile, McLaughlin added that DHS receives hundreds of TV pitches yearly, including documentaries about ICE or CBP operations and white-collar investigations by HSI. 

“Each proposal undergoes a thorough vetting process prior to denial or approval,” she added, clarifying that The American has “not received approval or denial by staff.” 

