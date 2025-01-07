Caravan Rushes to Beat Trump’s Inauguration Day Border Crackdown

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) A newly formed caravan of would-be illegal aliens is scrambling to beat the clock, making their way to the U.S. before President-elect Donald Trump is sworn in and closes the southern border once and for all.

The 2,000-member caravan is the first of 2025 and was on the move in the southern Mexican state of Chiapas, according to news outlet Border Report and NewsNation.

Television footage aired by Mexican news channels allegedly showed hundreds of individuals walking with blisters on their feet accompanied by children.

Spanish-language report below:

“It is at least the 10th large group setting out to the U.S. border since October, with more expected to hit the road before President-elect Trump takes office later this month,” Border Report noted Friday.

The outlet reported that another caravan may make its way to Juarez in the upcoming days, just across from El Paso, Texas.

Rev. Francisco Gonzalez, who reportedly runs 11 shelters in northern Mexico, said that over 2,000 would-be illegal aliens in Durango plan to march toward the U.S. soon.

“People at our shelters in Laguna and Gomez Palacio are expressing their intent to proceed to Piedras Negras, Nuevo Laredo and Ciudad Juarez,” Gonzalez said Friday, according to Border Report.

Gonzalez affirmed that the shelter network in Juarez is “making preparations” for the individuals trying to enter the U.S. before Jan. 20, 2025.

The apparent rush to cross the U.S. southern border follows Trump’s landslide election in November 2024, where he vowed to implement one of the largest and most aggressive deportation operations in U.S. history.

Republicans argue that such a drastic measure is necessary, given the unprecedented influx of illegal aliens under Biden’s open border policies.

Trump’s threats have triggered fiery responses from Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, who opposed mass deportations.

Similarly, Honduran President Xiomara Castro has threatened to expel U.S. troops from her country if Trump follows through on sending citizens back to Honduras.