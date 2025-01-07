Quantcast
Monday, January 6, 2025

Leftists’ Conspiracy Shattered After Kamala Certifies 2024 Election

'Harris voters are now decoding her posts as proof that she has a top-secret plot to stop Trump and reclaim the presidency...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Kamala Harris
Kamala Harris / IMAGE: Kamala Harris via YouTube

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) After saying for many years that conservatives and Republicans were spreading the “conspiracy theory” about President-elect Donald Trump winning the 2020 election, leftists recently started talking about former Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris allegedly not leaving the White House and staying in power.

“Harris voters are now decoding her posts as proof that she has a top-secret plot to stop Trump and reclaim the presidency,” @EndWokeness wrote, including a video of a leftist woman spreading the conspiracy theory in the post.

Other conservatives on Twitter also suggested that people who claim that Trump “staging” the first assassination attempt on his life and “cheating” in the 2024 election with the help of Elon Musk, Russia and the Republican Party was enough to prevent the certification of the 2024 election are “nuts.”

“These liberals clinging onto Kamala saying she’s posting all these coded clues and is still going to become president have got to be some of the dumbest, most delusional low IQ cretins I’ve ever seen in my life,” @Th3RedX wrote.

Some people asked a rhetorical question of whether the leftists would admit that Trump was elected president after Harris herself certified the election, and others stated that Democrats would rather continue saying that “Kamala is waiting in the wings.”

However, Harris disappointed leftists after declaring that she would certify the election.

“Today, I will perform my constitutional duty as Vice President to certify the results of the 2024 election. This duty is a sacred obligation — one I will uphold guided by the love of country, loyalty to our Constitution and unwavering faith in the American people,” she wrote.

Many conservatives in the comments section criticized Harris, stating that she was one of the reasons why the overwhelming majority of people voted for Trump in this election.

“I just wanted to say that it was the greatest honor of my life helping to defeat you & deliver Pennsylvania for President Donald Trump. If you cared an iota for the American people, you would have used your power & influence to secure the border. You deserved to lose,” Scott Presler of Early Vote Action wrote.

Harris certified the election and declared that Trump would become the next president of the United States. After certifying that she lost the election, Trump received a standing ovation from the politicians in Washington, D.C.

 

