Quantcast
Friday, December 6, 2024

REPORT: Federal Gov’t Wasting Billions on Unused Office Space as 94% Work Remotely

'For years, I have been tracking down bureaucrats relaxing in bubble baths, playing golf, getting arrested, and doing just about everything besides their job...'

Posted by Matt Lamb
Social Security Administration
Social Security Administration headquarters in Maryland / IMAGE: WJZ via YouTube

(Matt Lamb, Headline USA) A new Senate report revealed that millions of federal workers—including those who handle sensitive information, such as Social Security payments and tax returns—are working from home more than two years since the widely accepted end of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, the founder of the new Senate DOGE Caucus, released the report, titled “Out of Office.”

In total, 94% of federal workers clock in remotely at least some of the time, Ernst announced, while 33% never come into the office.

Even when workers are offered higher “locality pay,” ostensibly to attract them to an area with a high cost of living, many continue to collect it without living there. Ernst’s office reported some teleworkers “live more than 2,000 miles away from their office.”

Meanwhile, billions of dollars are wasted on unused offices that must be heated and maintained, despite a 12% occupancy rate. The maintenance of all offices costs the federal government “more than $8 billion every year,” according to the Iowa senator’s office.

This has caused health problems too, as the few remaining workers in offices are subjected to the harms of “stagnant water,” as disease builds up, threatening the health of employees, Ernst previously found.

Her office announced she had provided a “roadmap” to Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, identifying “$2 trillion in waste” that the two billionaire entrepreneurs can consider in their recommendations to President-elect Donald Trump as the heads of the Department of Government Efficiency, a semi-official advisory panel tasked with helping scale down the federal bureaucracy.

“For years, I have been tracking down bureaucrats relaxing in bubble baths, playing golf, getting arrested, and doing just about everything besides their job,” Ernst stated in a press release.

“It would almost be funny if it wasn’t happening on the taxpayers’ dime and at the expense of veterans, seniors, small business owners, and Americans in need of competent service from government agencies,” she added.

She threatened to get federal workers fired if they won’t come back to the office, saying, “if they don’t want to, I will make their wish come true.”

Some entities do not plan to change anytime soon.

President Joe Biden’s administration just signed a deal with the American Federation of Government Employees to allow 42,000 Social Security workers to stay remote until 2029, according to Bloomberg.

Ernst’s office flagged Social Security as one problematic agency.

“Folks in Iowa caring for the disadvantaged contacted me frustrated by the lack of responsiveness from the local Social Security Administration office where employees telework several days a week,” Ernst said in the report. “Months passed before receiving replies to simple questions, causing significant delays serving the elderly and disabled.”

The relaxed attitude toward showing up and performing a job in office also creates national security risks, Ernst, a veteran, said.

Late last year into January of this year, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin decided to take a few days off for a surgery without following standard protocol and informing the president and others he would be unavailable in case of a major national security issue.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Cruz Blasts Leftists Who Believe Chopping Off Child’s Genitals Same as Taking an Aspirin
Next article
Illegal Aliens Whine About Frozen Meals in Taxpayer-Funded Luxury Hotels

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com