Cruz Blasts Leftists Who Believe Chopping Off Child’s Genitals Same as Taking an Aspirin

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) Sen. Ted Cruz, D-Texas, blasted leftist activists like U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor on Friday for holding the belief that chopping off a child’s private parts in transgender sex-change surgeries is a medical choice comparable to taking an aspirin.

On his Verdict podcast, Cruz weighed in on United States v. Skrmetti, a case surrounding the constitutionality of Tennessee law restricting minors from accessing medical procedures allowing them to preset as the opposite gender.

He called out the court’s three liberal justices for supporting “mutilating and sterilizing children” but predicted that the Tennessee law will be upheld.

“They are all in on mutilating and sterilizing children. This is not a fringe view on the left,” the senator said. “Today’s elected Democrats, and sadly, the left-wing activist they put on the courts are absolutely committed to this extreme agenda.”

During oral arguments, Sotomayor interrupted the Tennessee solicitor general and said, “Every medical treatment has a risk. Even taking aspirin. There is always going to be a percentage of the population under any medic treatment that’s gonna suffer harm.”

Justice Sotomayor just compared sterilizing and mutilating children to taking an ASPIRIN, mentioning they both have side effects.

Cruz did not appreciate Sotomayor’s minimization of the harms of gender-bending surgeries on kids, pointing out, “In their view, severing a child’s genitals is comparable to taking aspirin.”

He called out Sotomayor for falsely saying millions of children were getting “relief” from sex-change surgeries but warned that the Democrat agenda promotes transgender conversions at that scale.

“Let’s be clear, that’s the left’s world view is that sterilizing little boys and little girls, mutilating them, making them permanently unable to have children, that should be happening on the scale of millions and millions of little boys and little girls,” Cruz said.

