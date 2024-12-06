Illegal Aliens Whine About Frozen Meals in Taxpayer-Funded Luxury Hotels

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Some illegal aliens apparently never heard of the phrase, “beggars can’t be choosers,” unashamedly complaining that taxpayers are only footing their luxury hotel stays and frozen meals.

Two individuals, seemingly residing in the U.S. unlawfully, aired their grievances during an interview on The Nate Friedman Show, voicing disgust that the taxpayer-funded hotels only offered three frozen meals daily.

“I didn’t eat that food because that was frozen food,” a woman told Friedman, speaking with an apparent Venezuelan accent and in Spanish.

A man, also with a Venezuelan accent, echoed these sentiments, affirming, “No one there would eat that food because it was frozen food.”

The unnamed woman added that she “did not get any help in that shelter,” except, “a roof to sleep under and that’s it, because not even the food.”

Friedman’s voiceover said it “felt” odd to hear a foreign national complain about taxpayer-funded services “when there are homeless Americans who can’t get those same resources and certainly not as safely as migrants can.”

Earlier in the interview, the woman said she stayed at the Roosevelt Hotel in Midtown Manhattan before moving to another taxpayer-funded hotel in Queens, New York.

The duo claimed to have relocated to the New Jersey home of a sibling, where they’ve been working ever since. They sell food to illegal aliens still living in the hotel, who refuse to eat frozen meals.

“We are not the only ones selling food. There’s also a lot of sellers because that helps a lot of the shelters,” the man said.

These comments have since gained viral attention on X, particularly as President-elect Donald Trump vows to shut down rampant illegal immigration.

During President Joe Biden’s administration, the U.S. recorded the highest number of illegal border crossings in its history.

Many illegal aliens settled in liberal cities due to lenient policies and sanctuary laws, drawing the anger of many residents.

In New York City alone, taxpayers were on the hook for the $5 billion bill in expenses accumulated because of the illegal alien invasion. This only covered two years, according to ABC 33/40.

In addition to the costs, some illegal aliens have been involved and convicted of high-profile crimes.

This was the case of Jose Ibarra, a Venezuelan national, who was convicted of viciously murdering Laken Riley, a beloved Georgia nursing student.