Quantcast
Friday, December 27, 2024

Gov’t Issues Photos of Biden with Son’s Associates Days Before Leaving Office, Issuing Pardon

'I did not interact with their partners...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Chinese President Xi Jinping, President Joe Biden and Hunter Biden (Screenshot/America First Legal)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) The federal government has released previously unseen photographs of President Joe Biden, then vice president, with his son Hunter Biden’s Chinese business partners, just days before leaving office for President-elect Donald Trump. 

These photos, obtained through Freedom of Information Act requests by America First Legal (AFL), contradict Biden’s repeated false claims that he never interacted with his son’s business associates, including those tied to foreign governments. 

One of the photos shows Biden introducing Hunter to Chinese President Xi Jinping and then-Chinese Vice President Li Yuanchao. Another photo features Biden posing with Hunter’s business partners at BHR Partners, Jonathan Li and Ming Xue.

The National Archives delayed the release of these photos following conversations with representatives for Biden and former President Barack Obama, conveniently timing their publication just before the 2024 presidential election. 

For years, Biden assured Americans that he never discussed or met with his son’s business associates.

A compilation of statements by the New York Post highlights Biden’s repeated denials: 

“I did not interact with their partners,” Biden claimed, referring to Hunter and brother Jim Biden. 

When asked whether he had coffee, lunch or dinner with the business associates, Biden flatly responded, “No!” 

When pressed on another occasion about a poll indicating that nearly 70 percent of Americans believe he acted “illegally or unethically” in his family’s business dealings, Biden said, “I’m not going to comment on that. I did not, and it’s just a bunch of lies.” 

When asked again about any interactions with these associates, he replied, “I did not. They’re lies.” 

The National Archives photos are not the only evidence undermining Biden’s denials.

Additional witness testimony from Devon Archer, along with other photographs, shows Biden repeatedly meeting with foreign individuals tied to his family’s business dealings. 

The House Oversight Committee uncovered that the Biden family operated several shell companies in a scheme that allegedly allowed foreign entities to funnel funds in exchange for access to Biden during his vice presidency. 

In response to mounting accusations, Biden issued a sweeping pardon for Hunter, shielding him from prosecution for offenses over 11 years. 

Biden also became the first president to use his pardon powers to erase Hunter’s convictions for making false statements on a federal gun purchase and failing to pay millions in taxes. 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Jill Biden Named ‘Man of Year’ for Serving as Unelected Shadow President
Next article
Amazon Criticized for Editing Classic Christmas Movie

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com