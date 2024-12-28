Gov’t Issues Photos of Biden with Son’s Associates Days Before Leaving Office, Issuing Pardon

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The federal government has released previously unseen photographs of President Joe Biden, then vice president, with his son Hunter Biden’s Chinese business partners, just days before leaving office for President-elect Donald Trump.

These photos, obtained through Freedom of Information Act requests by America First Legal (AFL), contradict Biden’s repeated false claims that he never interacted with his son’s business associates, including those tied to foreign governments.

One of the photos shows Biden introducing Hunter to Chinese President Xi Jinping and then-Chinese Vice President Li Yuanchao. Another photo features Biden posing with Hunter’s business partners at BHR Partners, Jonathan Li and Ming Xue.

/1🚨 BREAKING 🚨 AFL has obtained new photos of Joe Biden meeting with Hunter Biden’s Chinese business associates and introducing Hunter to China’s President Xi Jinping. pic.twitter.com/SB13yaXiXv — America First Legal (@America1stLegal) December 23, 2024

/7 Joe Biden also appeared to introduce Hunter to China’s then-Vice President Li Yuanchao. pic.twitter.com/OVg03DU3ux — America First Legal (@America1stLegal) December 23, 2024

/9 Joe Biden also appeared to meet with the Director and Managing Partner of BHR Partners, Ming Xue. pic.twitter.com/bVqYN3DpjX — America First Legal (@America1stLegal) December 23, 2024

The National Archives delayed the release of these photos following conversations with representatives for Biden and former President Barack Obama, conveniently timing their publication just before the 2024 presidential election.

For years, Biden assured Americans that he never discussed or met with his son’s business associates.

A compilation of statements by the New York Post highlights Biden’s repeated denials:

“I did not interact with their partners,” Biden claimed, referring to Hunter and brother Jim Biden.

When asked whether he had coffee, lunch or dinner with the business associates, Biden flatly responded, “No!”

When pressed on another occasion about a poll indicating that nearly 70 percent of Americans believe he acted “illegally or unethically” in his family’s business dealings, Biden said, “I’m not going to comment on that. I did not, and it’s just a bunch of lies.”

When asked again about any interactions with these associates, he replied, “I did not. They’re lies.”

The National Archives photos are not the only evidence undermining Biden’s denials.

Additional witness testimony from Devon Archer, along with other photographs, shows Biden repeatedly meeting with foreign individuals tied to his family’s business dealings.

The House Oversight Committee uncovered that the Biden family operated several shell companies in a scheme that allegedly allowed foreign entities to funnel funds in exchange for access to Biden during his vice presidency.

In response to mounting accusations, Biden issued a sweeping pardon for Hunter, shielding him from prosecution for offenses over 11 years.

Biden also became the first president to use his pardon powers to erase Hunter’s convictions for making false statements on a federal gun purchase and failing to pay millions in taxes.