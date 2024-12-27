Quantcast
Friday, December 27, 2024

Jill Biden Named ‘Man of Year’ for Serving as Unelected Shadow President

'The American people know the truth...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Jill Biden
Jill Biden / IMAGE: @FLOTUS via Twitter

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) The Washington Free Beacon, a conservative news website, recently mocked Joe Biden’s wife, Jill Biden, by giving her the “Man of the Year” title since she was the de-facto president of the country since the beginning of 2021. 

“The American people know the truth. Sleepy Joe has been scientifically dead for at least two years, if not longer. His body [is] crippled by rigor mortis, his brain the color and consistency of fecal slurry,” the news source wrote. “That’s why we’re giving this coveted Washington Free Beacon Man of the Year award to the person who has actually been running the country this whole time: Jill Biden, America’s desperate housewife.”

The Beacon then stated that they would start calling her Dr. Jill Biden since she’s been “giving sponge baths, changing bedpans and administering the military-grade narcotics that allowed our nominal leader to present as semi-coherent in public settings” since Joe stepped into the Oval Office.

“Caring for a spouse with severe dementia is never easy, even for the vast majority of us who aren’t secretly in charge of the world’s largest economy and commanding its most powerful military, not to mention having to put up with a crackhead stepson who once called you a ‘selfish silly entitled c—t’ and ‘vindictive moron’ who ‘wouldn’t survive one class in a[n] Ivy [League] graduate program.’

Andrew Stiles of the Beacon also wrote on Twitter that Jill “finally earned the right to be called ‘Doctor’ after accumulating extensive experience as a home healthcare nurse while also serving as president of the United States.”

It was previously reported that Joe’s handlers had been concealing his declining mental and physical capabilities since 2020. While people at the White House were covering up the truth about Joe, Jill was doing her husband’s job by presiding over Cabinet meetings.

