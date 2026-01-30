Friday, January 30, 2026

Gov. Walz Vows to Never Run for Office Again

‘I will never run for office again...’

Posted by Mark E. Johnson
Tim Walz
Tim Walz / Image: KARE

(Mark E. Johnson, Contributor) When the going gets tough, the tough get going. Or in the case of the once tough-talking governor of Minnesota, taking his ball and going home. 

Gov. Tim Walz announced yesterday that he is never, ever, ever getting back together with voters. The failed Democrat veep nominee said with a straight face that he’ll find “other ways to serve” as Sen. Amy Klobuchar launches a bid to clean up after him.

“I will never run for an elected office again. Never again,” Walz sniffed to hard left media outlet MS NOW.

Walz appears to have run out of places to hide as Donald Trump, many Republicans, and even some Democrats fume over the massive fraud scandal rocking his state under Walz’s so-called leadership.

Walz had already abandoned any thought of seeking an unprecedented third term as governor of the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes.

Now as a lame duck, he’s taken it a step further, ruling out any future runs for elected office as well.

Next we’re expecting a Nixonesque parting shot, such as “you won’t have Tim Walz to kick around any more.” To which Minnesotans fed up with his failed performance may respond, “mind the swinging door.”

Since Walz gave himself a de facto failing job performance review by bowing out of the 2026 gubernatorial race, his state has become Ground Zero in the ongoing battle over Trump’s all-out efforts to get illegals “the hell out of our country.” 

The woke North Star State politician recently described citizens who attempt to disrupt lawful ICE enforcement actions as “heroes on the streets that we don’t know their names.”

 

