Thursday, January 29, 2026

Sen. Amy Klobuchar Announces Run for Minnesota Governor

Posted by Headline USA Editor
President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump, escorted by Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., walk out to the presidential limousine, as they depart the White House, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Washington, enroute to the Capitol. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

(Elyse S. Apel, The Center Square) ​​U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday morning that she will be running for Minnesota governor in the 2026 election cycle.

This comes after current Gov. Tim Walz unexpectedly announced earlier this month that he would not be seeking reelection.

“Minnesotans, we’ve been through a lot. And I believe this moment calls for grit, resilience, and faith in each other,” Klobuchar said in her announcement. “I believe we must stand up for what’s right. And fix what’s wrong. Today, I’m announcing my candidacy for governor.”

Klobuchar, a Democrat, has held her U.S. Senate seat since 2007. She was Minnesota’s first elected female United States senator.

In 2020, she ran as a Democrat candidate for President, a bid which was short-lived before Klobuchar endorsed Joe Biden.

In her announcement video, Klobuchar called out the Trump administration and its ongoing immigration enforcement efforts in the Twin Cities.

“I believe we must stand up for what is right and fix what is wrong,” Klobuchar said. “I’m running for every Minnesotan who wants ICE and its abusive tactics out of the state we love.”

Klobuchar also addressed the ongoing fraud scandals across the state.

“I don’t like fraud or waste in government,” she said. “I will make sure the people who steal taxpayer money go to jail and root out the fraud by changing the way state government works.”

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Senators Weigh American Privacy Risks in FBI Investigations

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com