Sen. Amy Klobuchar Announces Run for Minnesota Governor

(Elyse S. Apel, The Center Square) ​​U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday morning that she will be running for Minnesota governor in the 2026 election cycle.

This comes after current Gov. Tim Walz unexpectedly announced earlier this month that he would not be seeking reelection.

“Minnesotans, we’ve been through a lot. And I believe this moment calls for grit, resilience, and faith in each other,” Klobuchar said in her announcement. “I believe we must stand up for what’s right. And fix what’s wrong. Today, I’m announcing my candidacy for governor.”

Klobuchar, a Democrat, has held her U.S. Senate seat since 2007. She was Minnesota’s first elected female United States senator.

In 2020, she ran as a Democrat candidate for President, a bid which was short-lived before Klobuchar endorsed Joe Biden.

In her announcement video, Klobuchar called out the Trump administration and its ongoing immigration enforcement efforts in the Twin Cities.

“I believe we must stand up for what is right and fix what is wrong,” Klobuchar said. “I’m running for every Minnesotan who wants ICE and its abusive tactics out of the state we love.”

Klobuchar also addressed the ongoing fraud scandals across the state.

“I don’t like fraud or waste in government,” she said. “I will make sure the people who steal taxpayer money go to jail and root out the fraud by changing the way state government works.”