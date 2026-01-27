Tuesday, January 27, 2026

Man Killed by ICE Was Already on the Feds’ Radar

'Pretti’s name was known to federal agents, according to a source – though it’s unclear whether the new intake form was used to share his information...'

Immigration and Customs Enforcement
A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer stands on duty. / PHOTO: AP

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The man shot to death by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer on Saturday had been in a scuffle with ICE the week before, and was on their radar, according to CNN.

Citing unnamed sources, CNN reported Tuesday that the deceased man, Alex Pretti, confronted ICE last week after he saw officers “chasing what he described as a family on foot.” Pretti began shouting and blowing his whistle, an anonymous source told CNN.

“Pretti later told the source that five agents tackled him and one leaned on his back – an encounter that left him with a broken rib. The agents quickly released him at the scene,” CNN reported.

CNN also reported that ICE has been collecting the personal information of agitators and protesters who they encounter.

“Pretti’s name was known to federal agents, according to a source – though it’s unclear whether the new intake form was used to share his information,” CNN reported.

“It’s also not clear whether the federal agents who encountered Pretti on Saturday recognized him before they confronted him—eventually wrestling him to the ground, taking a gun from his waistband and then fatally shooting him.”

The Trump administration has claimed that ICE shot Pretti “defensively” he “approached” them with a gun.

Video footage clearly contradicts that claim.

Pretti was licensed to carry a concealed weapon, but he appears to be seen with only a phone in his hand in the videos. During the scuffle, agents discovered that he was carrying a 9 mm semiautomatic handgun and opened fire with several shots, including into his back—after he had already been disarmed.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

