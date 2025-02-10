GOP Sen. Calls Out CBS’s Margaret Brennan in Latest Fact-Check Failure

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Margaret Brennan, the notoriously leftist CBS News anchor, strikes again.

In what has become a near–weekly ritual, Brennan was once again fact-checked live on-air by a Republican guest—this time, Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn. Hagerty pushed back on Brennan’s claims about USAID, the now-defunct federal agency.

During Sunday’s Face the Nation, Brennan unsuccessfully tried to counter Hagerty’s assertion that USAID had funneled taxpayer money to a Hamas-tied organization and funded sex-change procedures in Guatemala.

Unsurprisingly, Brennan’s claims were unsubstantiated or misleading, to say the least.

“USAID has been out of control,” Hagerty said, citing its funding of UNRWA, a U.N. agency accused of employing Hamas members in Gaza.

“Now that we start to find out some of the programs that USAID has been funding you think about it: sex change operations in Guatemala, LGBTQ programs in Serbia. This is ridiculous,” Hagerty added.

Brennan, in her usual dismissive tone, interrupted: “The U.S. government does not support sex change operations or fund Hamas. You know that, though.”

“That is not true, Margaret!” Hagerty shot back. He recalled that former Secretary of State Antony Blinken failed to say that the U.S. did not fund Hamas through USAID. “He couldn’t do it,” he added.

Without offering any proof of her own claims, Brennan leaned on one of the left-wing media’s favorite lines: “Do you have any evidence the United States government is funding a terrorist group?”

“Certainly,” Hagerty replied. “The funds that have gone to UNRWA—you saw the UNRWA members who were also members of Hamas…”

Brennan conveniently pivoted instead of addressing Hagerty’s facts, “UNRWA is part of the United Nations.”

Here are the facts:

USAID awarded $2 million in tax dollars to a Guatemalan group to “deliver gender-affirming health care, advocate for improved quality and access to services, and provide economic empowerment opportunities.”

The New York Times has admitted that so-called gender-affirming care “is an umbrella term that includes surgery as well as hormone therapy, counseling, hair removal and speech therapy.”

On Jan. 26, 2024, the Biden administration was forced to temporarily pause all U.S. funding to UNRWA after 12 of its members were implicated in Hamas’s brutal attack against Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

UNRWA “immediately” terminated the funding to those Hamas-linked employees and launched an internal investigation in what appeared to be a desperate attempt to save face.

Brennan’s audience, however, would never hear these facts. Tellingly, she did not respond to Headline USA’s request for an interview before the publication of his story.

VP: "Just like the guy who planned a terrorist attack in Oklahoma a few months ago? He was allegedly 'properly vetted.'" BRENNAN: "It wasn't clear if he was radicalized when he got here…" VP: "I don't really care, Margaret. I don't want that person in my country." 🔥 pic.twitter.com/SFRGuLu1QS — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) January 26, 2025

Lindsey Graham RIPS CBS's Margaret Brennan: "You shouldn't worry about @Kash_Patel. You should worry about reporting the news fairly, which you don't do when it comes to everything Trump. pic.twitter.com/cLQOC3jPQx — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) January 19, 2025