House GOPer Introduces Trans Lawmaker as ‘Gentleman … Mr. McBride’

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) A Republican member of the House sparked media attention after referring to Delaware’s at-large Rep. Sarah McBride—who self-identifies as transgender—as “a gentleman.”

“The chair recognizes the gentleman from Delaware, Mr. McBride, for five minutes,” said Rep. Mary Miller, R-Ill., while presiding over House floor proceedings on Thursday.

McBride, seemingly unbothered by Miller’s introduction, responded, “Thank you, Madam Speaker.”

McBride’s colleague, Rep. Nanette Barragán, D-Calif., seemingly countered Miller’s remarks by referring to the GOP congresswoman as a male, saying, “Thank you, Mr. Speaker.”

Miller doubled down on X, defending her introduction of McBride as a “gentleman.”

“Today on the House Floor, I refused to deny biological reality,” Miller wrote on X. “President Trump restored biological truth in the Federal Government, and I refuse to perpetuate the lie that gender is open to our interpretation. It is not.”

Today on the House Floor, I refused to deny biological reality. President Trump restored biological truth in the Federal Government, and I refuse to perpetuate the lie that gender is open to our interpretation. It is not.

McBride was elected to the House of Representatives in November, becoming the first self-described transgender member of the chamber.

McBride, a former Delaware state senator, was originally named Tim McBride but transitioned at the age of 21.

In several cable news interviews, McBride touted being the first self-identified transgender member of Congress but clarified that top priorities went far beyond gender identity.

“I think that folks know that I’m personally invested in equality as an LGBTQ person, but my priorities are going to be affordable child care, paid family medical leave, housing and health care, reproductive freedom,” McBride told CBS News before the November election.

McBride dismissed the pronoun controversy on X, urging followers to watch the full House floor remarks.

“FWIW, there’s an entire speech after I’m recognized by the acting speaker that’s worth a watch much more than the 15 second video of me being called on,” McBride wrote.