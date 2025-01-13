Quantcast
Sunday, January 12, 2025

CBS News’s Margaret Brennan Compares Illegal Aliens to Einstein

'He's talking about blocking refugee admissions this term. Is that a mistake? ...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) CBS News anchor Margaret Brennan implied President-elect Donald Trump should not halt the admission of refugees because the country might miss out on the next Albert Einstein. 

Brennan made these comments during an interview with former House Speaker Newt Gingrich on the Sunday episode of Face the Nation, where the former House speaker promoted his new PBS documentary, Journey to America. 

The documentary explores the inspiring stories of foreign nationals who pursued the American dream, including Einstein and former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger. Brennan suggested that this is why Trump should welcome more foreign nationals. 

“Donald Trump set refugee admissions at very low levels first term. He’s talking about blocking refugee admissions this term. Is that a mistake?” Brennan asked. 

In response, Gingrich pointed to President Joe Biden’s disastrous border policies and clarified that he supports lawful immigration. 

“I think we’re going through a period of, frankly reacting to an extraordinarily disastrous immigration policy so you’re going to have some twists and turns,” Gingrich warned. “In the long run, we do want to have an ability to allow legitimate refugees to come here.” 

He added, “We also and part of the reason Calista [Gingrich] and I made this documentary for PBS is we really believe strongly that legal immigrants are a major contribution to America’s success and to its exceptional nature.” 

Gingrich emphasized his support for legitimate refugees and individuals who enter the U.S. with work visas, adding “We want people to be able to come to America if they do so legally.” 

Brennan replied by asking Gingrich to clarify what he meant by “legitimate” refugees. 

Gingrich swiftly retorted, “I think people can stand up and say, ‘I’ve now decided I’m a refugee I feel threatened.’ The question is, is that true or not. Are they really threatened or is that just their way of getting into the United States.” 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Vance Clarifies Stance on J6 Pardons After Earlier Comments Drew Criticism

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com