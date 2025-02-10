FBI Agents Tip Off Illegal Aliens About Upcoming Deportation Raids in LA

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Holdovers from the Biden-led DOJ allegedly leaked sensitive information about a large-scale deportation operation in Los Angeles, likely tipping off illegal aliens in the region.

Key details of the “large scale” ICE-led operations were leaked to the Los Angeles Times and subsequently published, exposing internal plans.

According to the outlet, the raids were supposed to target foreign nationals with pending removal orders. The FBI and ATF were supposed to deploy agents to assist in the operations.

While the LA Times did not specify who leaked the information, it quoted an anonymous “federal law enforcement” source who spoke on condition of anonymity “for fear of reprisals.”

It is a federal crime to disclose national defense information to anyone who is not entitled to receive it.

The source criticized the raids, claiming the Trump administration “needed more bodies” and asserting that the operation could falter due to what the source described as a “chaotic” nature of the Republican leadership.

The source also suggested that FBI agents might refuse to cooperate with federal immigration enforcement—an alarming scenario that could constitute dereliction of duty.

“Just because certain information is being given doesn’t mean it’s the administration’s plan, because they know some agents are going to be resistant,” the source dismissed.

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem quickly condemned the leak on X (formerly Twitter), pointing fingers at the FBI.

“The FBI is so corrupt,” Noem said. “We will work with any and every agency to stop leaks and prosecute these crooked deep state agents to the fullest extent of the law.”

The FBI is so corrupt. We will work with any and every agency to stop leaks and prosecute these crooked deep state agents to the fullest extent of the law. https://t.co/HNW1ujf0Gd — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) February 9, 2025

This isn’t the first time sensitive immigration operation details have been leaked. White House border czar Tom Homan said that an ICE operation targeting members of the violent Venezuelan Tren de Aragua gang in Colorado had been leaked earlier this week.

The leaks allowed gang members to escape the apartment complexes they had allegedly seized months earlier.

“We’re not going to tolerate it anymore. This is not a game,” Homan told Fox News. “When we show up at these sites, this is a dangerous job for the men and women of ICE and Border Patrol and all the DOJ agencies.”

He added, “To have this type of interference puts our officers at great risk, not only the officers, it puts the aliens at great risk because anything can happen when we take our eyes off the goal here, so we’re addressing it immediately today.”

Tom Homan looks ENRAGED after an ICE raid against Tren de Aragua was leaked before it happened. He warns those guilty of impeding ICE will "find themselves in handcuffs." "We've already identified how this operation got leaked, I'll deal with that today!" If you block ICE, you… pic.twitter.com/C77AdxmpSK — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) February 6, 2025

Homan confirmed that the DOJ would prosecute the leakers if identified.

These incidents are reminiscent of the Trump administration’s early days in 2017 when Obama-era holdovers repeatedly undermined the administration by leaking directives.