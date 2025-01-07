GOP Senator’s Husband Goes Viral After Declining Kamala’s Handshake

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The husband of GOP Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., went viral on Monday after he declined to shake hands with Vice President Kamala Harris during his wife’s swearing-in ceremony on Friday.

Bruce Fischer, the senator’s husband, was captured politely refusing Harris’s handshake in a viral video, saying, “Thank you” and giving a slight head nod after the ceremony.

Moments before declining the handshake, Bruce appeared hesitant to get close to Harris, prompting his wife’s intervention. The senator instructed her husband to stand next to Harris, the outgoing and unpopular vice president.

“It’s okay, I won’t bite you. I’m not going to bite, don’t worry,” Harris jokingly told Bruce as he maintained a serious face while avoiding eye contact.

After swearing in Deb Fischer, Harris shook her hand, with both women seemingly expressing gratitude for each other’s public service. The vice president then turned to Bruce, raising her hands in an invitation to shake hands, but he did not reciprocate.

Photos later revealed that Bruce was holding a cane with one hand and the Bible with another, making it impossible for him to shake Harris’s hand.

Together we will continue to stand tall for our shared values and take care of our people. We will protect this nation. We will build a stronger Nebraska. And we will secure that brighter future for our children and grandchildren. pic.twitter.com/5j8Pe3eaET — Senator Deb Fischer (@SenatorFischer) January 3, 2025

While the interaction occurred on Friday, it gained significant attention on social media on Monday. Conservative commentators praised Bruce for apparently taking a stand against Harris, who has previously chastised Republicans as Nazi and fascist sympathizers.

In September, Fischer’s Senate independent challenger, Dan Osborn, reportedly accused her staff of being “Hitler Youth frat boys” during a call with Democratic donors. Osborn ultimately lost the Senate race to Fischer, leading to the incident on Friday.

Democrat influencers rage click-bait over a handicapped private citizen not shaking Kamala Harris' hand after spending months smearing Republican voters as Nazis and subhuman scum. Sen. Deb Fischer's husband was perhaps rude, but he's entitled to be that way. He was there for… pic.twitter.com/weNTdqFk0l — Andy Ngo 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) January 6, 2025

Democrats and leftist personalities criticized Bruce for snubbing Harris, claiming that he should have maintained decorum while attending the Senate ceremony.

In contrast, these were the same leftists who previously praised then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for tearing up President Donald Trump’s State of the Union speech in 2020.

“The level of class you can expect from MAGA,” wrote leftist podcast host Tyler Cohen, one of the first to share the interaction on X, ignoring that Bruce was holding a cane.

It remains one of the great ironies on this website that you call your show "No Lie" pic.twitter.com/N1Wxowzn6W — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 6, 2025

When Pelosi broke decorum by ripping Trump’s speech on Feb. 4, 2020, Cohen wrote, “Fantastic.”