Monday, January 6, 2025

GOP Senator’s Husband Goes Viral After Declining Kamala’s Handshake

'Thank you, sir, for representing every American whose lives were destroyed by her and Joe’s policies...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) The husband of GOP Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., went viral on Monday after he declined to shake hands with Vice President Kamala Harris during his wife’s swearing-in ceremony on Friday. 

Bruce Fischer, the senator’s husband, was captured politely refusing Harris’s handshake in a viral video, saying, “Thank you” and giving a slight head nod after the ceremony. 

Moments before declining the handshake, Bruce appeared hesitant to get close to Harris, prompting his wife’s intervention. The senator instructed her husband to stand next to Harris, the outgoing and unpopular vice president. 

“It’s okay, I won’t bite you. I’m not going to bite, don’t worry,” Harris jokingly told Bruce as he maintained a serious face while avoiding eye contact. 

After swearing in Deb Fischer, Harris shook her hand, with both women seemingly expressing gratitude for each other’s public service. The vice president then turned to Bruce, raising her hands in an invitation to shake hands, but he did not reciprocate. 

Photos later revealed that Bruce was holding a cane with one hand and the Bible with another, making it impossible for him to shake Harris’s hand.

 

While the interaction occurred on Friday, it gained significant attention on social media on Monday. Conservative commentators praised Bruce for apparently taking a stand against Harris, who has previously chastised Republicans as Nazi and fascist sympathizers. 

In September, Fischer’s Senate independent challenger, Dan Osborn, reportedly accused her staff of being “Hitler Youth frat boys” during a call with Democratic donors. Osborn ultimately lost the Senate race to Fischer, leading to the incident on Friday. 

Democrats and leftist personalities criticized Bruce for snubbing Harris, claiming that he should have maintained decorum while attending the Senate ceremony. 

In contrast, these were the same leftists who previously praised then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for tearing up President Donald Trump’s State of the Union speech in 2020. 

“The level of class you can expect from MAGA,” wrote leftist podcast host Tyler Cohen, one of the first to share the interaction on X, ignoring that Bruce was holding a cane.

When Pelosi broke decorum by ripping Trump’s speech on Feb. 4, 2020, Cohen wrote, “Fantastic.” 

