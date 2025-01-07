Hunter Biden Whistleblower Reveals How Trump Can Overhaul IRS, DOJ

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The IRS whistleblower who exposed the Biden administration’s blatant favoritism and protectionism in shielding Hunter Biden from accountability declared that the DOJ needs to be “completely revamped” to get rid of political bias.

IRS supervisory special agent Gary Shapley gained national attention in 2023 after coming forward with explosive revelations regarding the failure of federal prosecutors and the IRS to aggressively go after Hunter’s alleged criminal acts.

In a Monday interview with the Daily Caller, Shapley said that the DOJ is plagued with radical leftists: “The DOJ so heavily leans liberal, Democrat, that it needs to be just completely revamped from the top.” He also declared rank-and-file employees as “not objective.”

Shapley did not hold back in his criticism of the IRS, which allegedly restricted him from probing deeper into Hunter’s finances and let the statute of limitations expire in some serious offenses.

“If the American people think that the most knowledgeable, most experienced and most successful, high performing people at my agency are senior leaders, then they’re sorely mistaken,” Shapley told the Caller.

Shapley suggested that if he had the authority to reform the IRS, he would promote individuals “based on merit and performance” instead of relying on what he described as a “bureaucratic” system.

Following his whistleblowing, Shapley and fellow IRS special agent Joe Ziegler faced a media campaign launched by Hunter’s attorney Abbe Lowell, to discredit them by accusing them of committing federal crimes after they spoke with lawmakers about what they viewed as rampant corruption within the IRS and the DOJ.

In response, Shapley and Ziegler filed a $20 million defamation lawsuit against Lowell in September.

“Lowell viciously attacked our integrity and our reputations to try to protect Hunter Biden, who has now admitted his guilt to the crimes we believed were being covered up,” the whistleblowers stated in remarks to The Center Square.

They added, “Our opposition to his Motion to Dismiss explains that he apparently became frustrated that the DOJ did not believe his allegations about us, so he took his libelous statements straight to the media.”

Shapley and Ziegler are represented by the government watchdog Empower Oversight, which has raised over $60,000 for a legal fund.