Chelsea Clinton Thinks about Ambassadorship if Kamala Harris Wins

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Chelsea Clinton said that she wanted to become an ambassador if Kamala Harris became the president, with some people assuming that one of the reasons why Bill and Hillary Clinton endorsed Harris was because they wanted her to appoint their daughter to this role.

“Chelsea really wants to be the ambassador to the U.K. There’s a reason why Bill and Hillary came out in the first five minutes to support Kamala’s presidential bid — they were currying favor,” a Clinton source told the New York Post, adding that Clintons have been “working on this idea for a long time.”

The source said that Chelsea, vice-chair of the Clinton Foundation, would also not decline a similar job in France.

“I can well imagine that the U.K. ambassadorship is an aspiration for Chelsea, although she is a bit junior still — and London usually goes to a massive donor or fundraiser,” a longtime British embassy official, now based in London, said.

The Post’s source added that foreign countries “love high-profile people as ambassadors because it brings them more attention,” adding that they “would rather have someone more famous and less rich.”

Chelsea has ties to the U.K. because she attended Oxford University, where she got her Master of Philosophy degree in international relations in 2003 and her doctorate degree from the same university in 2014.

“She is 44 and has a long-held ambition for this. It’s important for her to have her own legacy,” the source said, adding that Chelsea “has always wanted to spend more time abroad, much like Caroline Kennedy,” the current ambassador to Australia and a former ambassador to Japan under Barack Obama.

Hillary’s representative denied the theory that the Clintons endorsed Harris to ensure that their daughter would get the job.

“Among stupid things said by clueless people, that’s pretty high up there,” the representative said.