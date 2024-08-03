Quantcast
Saturday, August 3, 2024

Chelsea Clinton Thinks about Ambassadorship if Kamala Harris Wins

'Chelsea really wants to be the ambassador to the U.K...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Chelsea Clinton
Chelsea Clinton / IMAGE: @TheView

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Chelsea Clinton said that she wanted to become an ambassador if Kamala Harris became the president, with some people assuming that one of the reasons why Bill and Hillary Clinton endorsed Harris was because they wanted her to appoint their daughter to this role.  

“Chelsea really wants to be the ambassador to the U.K. There’s a reason why Bill and Hillary came out in the first five minutes to support Kamala’s presidential bid — they were currying favor,” a Clinton source told the New York Post, adding that Clintons have been “working on this idea for a long time.”

The source said that Chelsea, vice-chair of the Clinton Foundation, would also not decline a similar job in France.

“I can well imagine that the U.K. ambassadorship is an aspiration for Chelsea, although she is a bit junior still — and London usually goes to a massive donor or fundraiser,” a longtime British embassy official, now based in London, said.

The Post’s source added that foreign countries “love high-profile people as ambassadors because it brings them more attention,” adding that they “would rather have someone more famous and less rich.”

Chelsea has ties to the U.K. because she attended Oxford University, where she got her Master of Philosophy degree in international relations in 2003 and her doctorate degree from the same university in 2014.

“She is 44 and has a long-held ambition for this. It’s important for her to have her own legacy,” the source said, adding that Chelsea “has always wanted to spend more time abroad, much like Caroline Kennedy,” the current ambassador to Australia and a former ambassador to Japan under Barack Obama.

Hillary’s representative denied the theory that the Clintons endorsed Harris to ensure that their daughter would get the job.

“Among stupid things said by clueless people, that’s pretty high up there,” the representative said.
Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Google Shamelessly Props Up Kamala Harris in Searches for Trump
Next article
Bronx DA Official Quits Amid Child Predator Allegations

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com