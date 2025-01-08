Quantcast
‘Girl’: Elon Musk Slams Canada’s Trudeau w/ Sass for Opening His Mouth Post-Resignation

Julianna Frieman
Elon Musk / PHOTO: AP

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) Billionaire Elon Musk blasted Justin Trudeau on Tuesday for running his mouth after resigning as Canada’s prime minister.

Following weeks of President-elect Donald Trump trolling Trudeau that Canada could become the 51st state of America, Trudeau announced his resignation on Monday.

“This country deserves a real choice in the next election, and it has become clear to me that if I’m having to fight internal battles, I cannot be the best option in that election,” Trudeau said in his announcement.

After Trump reiterated his proposal that Canada join the U.S. during a press conference on Tuesday, Trudeau took to social media to say there’s “not a snowball’s chance in Hell that Canada would become part of the United States.”

Musk responded early Wednesday with sass by saying, “Girl, you’re not the governor of Canada anymore, so doesn’t matter what you say.”

Social media users on both ends of the political spectrum exploded after Musk hit Trudeau with the word “girl.”

Some users of Musk’s X platform rejoiced that Republicans “are winning,” while others shared laughs with memes of Trudeau serving McDonald’s and being served a box of “Manpons” — tampons for men.

Popular conservative influencer Libs of TikTok wrote, “We just witnessed a live m*rder on X.”

“Elon did her dirty,” X user Darshan Pathak remarked.

Pop culture news account Pop Base reposted the exchange between Musk and Trudeau, which prompted various leftist social media users to react to the SpaceX owner’s “unexpected sass.”

“girl??? why is he acting like a teenager???” @vesperamyst wrote in response.

A few commenters chimed in with a flamboyant screenshot of SpongeBob SquarePants, with one captioning the post, “How he felt typing that.”

X user @positionsmafiaa wrote, “‘girl’ oh he is a sassy bottom.”

“These leaders are a joke. Musk and Trudeau are fighting like toddlers and that orange baby is yapping nonstop,” X user @MsAnjaliB raged.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

