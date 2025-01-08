‘Girl’: Elon Musk Slams Canada’s Trudeau w/ Sass for Opening His Mouth Post-Resignation

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) Billionaire Elon Musk blasted Justin Trudeau on Tuesday for running his mouth after resigning as Canada’s prime minister.

Following weeks of President-elect Donald Trump trolling Trudeau that Canada could become the 51st state of America, Trudeau announced his resignation on Monday.

🚨🇨🇦 BREAKING | #TRUDEAU RESIGNS: “#CANADA DESERVES A REAL CHOICE” “Every bone in my body has always told me to fight because I care deeply about Canadians. Source: AP pic.twitter.com/23xer8wyCe — عـدم – ADM (@ADM_3DM) January 6, 2025

“This country deserves a real choice in the next election, and it has become clear to me that if I’m having to fight internal battles, I cannot be the best option in that election,” Trudeau said in his announcement.

After Trump reiterated his proposal that Canada join the U.S. during a press conference on Tuesday, Trudeau took to social media to say there’s “not a snowball’s chance in Hell that Canada would become part of the United States.”

President Trump says he is prepared to use economic pressure to force Canada to become part of the United States I REPEAT. TRUMP IS SERIOUS. WOW! pic.twitter.com/98zrWoW3QX — George (@BehizyTweets) January 7, 2025

Musk responded early Wednesday with sass by saying, “Girl, you’re not the governor of Canada anymore, so doesn’t matter what you say.”

Girl, you’re not the governor of Canada anymore, so doesn’t matter what you say — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 8, 2025

Social media users on both ends of the political spectrum exploded after Musk hit Trudeau with the word “girl.”

Some users of Musk’s X platform rejoiced that Republicans “are winning,” while others shared laughs with memes of Trudeau serving McDonald’s and being served a box of “Manpons” — tampons for men.

Popular conservative influencer Libs of TikTok wrote, “We just witnessed a live m*rder on X.”

“Elon did her dirty,” X user Darshan Pathak remarked.

We just witnessed a live m*rder on X pic.twitter.com/QzGHCcMD6v — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 8, 2025

Good luck to Justin Trudeau on his new job 🤣 pic.twitter.com/nBD9DeYKJc — Adam Lowisz (@AdamLowisz) January 8, 2025

Elon done her dirty 🤣🤣🍿🍿 pic.twitter.com/aPG2X8wPwU — Darshan Pathak (@darshanpathak) January 8, 2025

Pop culture news account Pop Base reposted the exchange between Musk and Trudeau, which prompted various leftist social media users to react to the SpaceX owner’s “unexpected sass.”

Elon Musk’s response to Trudeau is giving unexpected sass! pic.twitter.com/oChsKKJTiO — Aylia Rose (@Aylia_Rose) January 8, 2025

girl???😭😭😭 why is he acting like a teenager??? 😭😭 — vespera (@vesperamyst) January 8, 2025

How he felt typing that pic.twitter.com/uevSvbMq3e — Sah (@cosmicdawg9) January 8, 2025

“girl??? why is he acting like a teenager???” @vesperamyst wrote in response.

A few commenters chimed in with a flamboyant screenshot of SpongeBob SquarePants, with one captioning the post, “How he felt typing that.”

“girl” oh he is a sassy bottom — 𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐢 𝟑.𝟎 🫧 (@positionsmafiaa) January 8, 2025

X user @positionsmafiaa wrote, “‘girl’ oh he is a sassy bottom.”

“These leaders are a joke. Musk and Trudeau are fighting like toddlers and that orange baby is yapping nonstop,” X user @MsAnjaliB raged.

