Canada’s Trudeau Resigns Following Trump’s ‘51st State’ Trolling

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau resigned Monday after President-elect Donald Trump’s weeks-long pressure campaign against the leftist leader.

🚨BREAKING: Justin Trudeau has officially resigned as Prime Minister of Canada. pic.twitter.com/xN1MoCkqyf — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 6, 2025

Trump, who has repeatedly teased Trudeau about making Canada the 51st state of America, cracked down hard on the Canadian leader with threats of tariffs if his country fails to comply with his demands on the border and the economy.

Trump’s trolling came after Trudeau met him at his Mar-a-Lago estate after his historic election win.

NEW: Donald Trump says Mexico and Canada should become the 51st and 52nd states if we are going to keep subsidizing them. “We are subsidizing Canada to the tune of over a hundred billion dollars a year. We're subsidizing Mexico for almost $300 billion.” “If we're gonna… pic.twitter.com/miotvSEErx — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 8, 2024

Trudeau served as leader of Canada’s ruling Liberal Party for nine years, Reuters noted.

His resignation leaves the party without a leader as Liberals are poised for defeat come an approaching election in late October.

Liberal parliamentarians have increasingly urged Trudeau to step down, according to Reuters.

This comes weeks after former Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland quit with a letter accusing Trudeau of prioritizing “political gimmicks” over the betterment of Canada.

Trump supporters doused social media with memes following reports of Trudeau potential resignation.

“If Trudeau does resign, I’m thanking Trump for trolling him so hard that he had to quit,” X user Kat Kanada wrote with video of Trump flushing Trudeau’s head down a golden toilet.

If Trudeau does resign, I'm thanking Trump for trolling him so hard that he had to quit. 😂pic.twitter.com/fz8yGpzPQj — 🅾️ Kat Kanada (@KatKanada_TM) January 6, 2025

Trump's victory resulted in the end of Justin Trudeau's political careerpic.twitter.com/Cvtx35QLqt — The Pleb 🌍 Reporter (@truckdriverpleb) January 6, 2025

Another Trump supporter wrote, “Trump’s victory resulted in the end of Justin Trudeau’s political career,” with video of Trump throwing Trudeau into a green dumpster.

“HOLY S**T,” political commentator Gunther Eagleman reacted to the report. “Trump won the election and set off a cascade! This is HUGE!”

HOLY SHlT Just Trudeau is set to RESIGN this week ahead of caucus meetings! Trump won the election and set off a cascade! This is HUGE! pic.twitter.com/W4Zf2yP3ix — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) January 6, 2025

I know MANY are in denial, but TRUMP just literally saved Canada, all before he’s officially President 🇺🇸 He got FREELAND to resign causing internal chaos, and soon TRUDEAU. Big WIN 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/pJYXJUKQpc — Melissa 🇨🇦 (@MelissaLMRogers) January 6, 2025

Others believed Trump saved Canada, including @MelissaLRogers, who wrote, “I know MANY are in denial, but TRUMP just literally saved Canada, all before he’s officially President 🇺🇸 He got FREELAND to resign causing internal chaos, and soon TRUDEAU. Big WIN 🇨🇦”

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.