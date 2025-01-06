Quantcast
Monday, January 6, 2025

Canada’s Trudeau Resigns Following Trump’s ‘51st State’ Trolling

'Trump's victory resulted in the end of Justin Trudeau's political career...'

FILE - President Donald Trump greets Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau upon his arrival at the White House, June 20, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau resigned Monday after President-elect Donald Trump’s weeks-long pressure campaign against the leftist leader.

Trump, who has repeatedly teased Trudeau about making Canada the 51st state of America, cracked down hard on the Canadian leader with threats of tariffs if his country fails to comply with his demands on the border and the economy.

Trump’s trolling came after Trudeau met him at his Mar-a-Lago estate after his historic election win.

Trudeau served as leader of Canada’s ruling Liberal Party for nine years, Reuters noted.

His resignation leaves the party without a leader as Liberals are poised for defeat come an approaching election in late October.

Liberal parliamentarians have increasingly urged Trudeau to step down, according to Reuters.

This comes weeks after former Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland quit with a letter accusing Trudeau of prioritizing “political gimmicks” over the betterment of Canada.

Trump supporters doused social media with memes following reports of Trudeau potential resignation.

“If Trudeau does resign, I’m thanking Trump for trolling him so hard that he had to quit,” X user Kat Kanada wrote with video of Trump flushing Trudeau’s head down a golden toilet.

Another Trump supporter wrote, “Trump’s victory resulted in the end of Justin Trudeau’s political career,” with video of Trump throwing Trudeau into a green dumpster.

“HOLY S**T,” political commentator Gunther Eagleman reacted to the report. “Trump won the election and set off a cascade! This is HUGE!”

Others believed Trump saved Canada, including @MelissaLRogers, who wrote, “I know MANY are in denial, but TRUMP just literally saved Canada, all before he’s officially President 🇺🇸 He got FREELAND to resign causing internal chaos, and soon TRUDEAU. Big WIN 🇨🇦”

